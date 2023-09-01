College football is back! But do amateur athletes have potential issues with falsifying documents?

College football is back! But do amateur athletes have potential issues with falsifying documents?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Ah, the fall. The leaves are falling. The air is getting a little crisper. And ESPN’s Chris Fowler is doing voiceover practice to prepare for another fantastic season of college football.

Here in Iowa, we have the unique opportunity to cheer for two college teams: the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. While we have to wait to settle the yearly debate with the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy, recent controversies have caused some issues for college players here in Iowa.

A recent scandal involving sports betting and students from both schools is now drawing new focus on what collegiate athletes can do to avoid legal entanglements with state investigators. Peter Riley with the Tom Riley Law Firm sat down with us recently to discuss this controversy.

One viewer asked Peter what kind of penalties do college athletes face for falsifying documents and placing bets on college sports in which they participate?

“The false statement thing is, I believe, a misdemeanor and no one’s going to go to jail for that,” Peter said.

But when it comes to things like NCAA penalties, the collegiate sports group is within its right to hold athletes accountable through a loss of scholarships or reduced play time.

“People shouldn’t bet on games that they’re in or sports they participate in, because betting on the game raises questions about the integrity of the game, betting on your sport,” Peter said. “You have unfair knowledge, but they also recognize now betting is so pervasive.”

If you have any legal questions, the Tom Riley Law Firm is here to answer them. Contact them today for more information.