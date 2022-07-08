Class action lawsuits and you, an explainer from Peter Riley

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

A class action lawsuit is one way many people can become involved in the legal process.

Recently, Peter Riley from the Tom Riley Law Firm joined us to discuss the process of a class action lawsuit and how it works.

It all starts with a court ruling on if a lawsuit can be considered a “class.”

“When you bring a class action, what you’re saying is, ‘I want to this lawsuit to benefit people in a defined class,’” Riley said. “The court first has to agree if that’s going to take place or not. If the court agrees to allow class action or if the parties negotiate a settlement agreement that establishes the class, then there is a process of notification.”

That’s usually where mailers and internet websites get spread around announcing a class action lawsuit against a company.

“Go online, do a search for like ‘Old Spice class action.’ You’ll probably find the site for the class action it will tell you how to register if you want to opt out and pursue your own claim,” Riley said.