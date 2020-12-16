Can the Government Regulate Conduct During a Pandemic?

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter C Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about The Government’s Power to Regulate During a Pandemic.

The government has always been recognized to have certain powers to promote the public welfare, and we usually talk about those as the police power. What we are considering here is, does the government have the power to take steps to regulate conduct? There are specific cases of precedence, including one back in the early 1900′s where the US Supreme Court upheld laws that required vaccinations. The recognition is that courts are not going to second guess the government when it is taking steps to regulate conduct where there is a health issue like a pandemic. There are some competing elements, like we have the right to practice religious beliefs. In recent cases that the Supreme Court had decided, the courts had been coming down on the side of the government. Newer cases have been decided more in favor of the people. The courts have started saying these restrictions are more strict than they need to be, however, the case is overall moot since the mandates were no longer being enforced.

Speaking towards the case that Texas brought to the Supreme Court, in regards to over turning national election results in other states. The case was filed directly to the Supreme Court of the United States. The US Supreme Court is generally considered a court of appeals however, article 3 of the constitution allows very limited scope to initiate a case directly to the Supreme Court. It will be up to the Supreme Court to decide if they will hear this case and rule on it.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.

*The Texas Lawsuit has been thrown out by the Supreme Court since this video was created.