Can Employers Require Vaccinations? Tom Riley Law Firm Answers

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Peter’s first question is regarding forgery. A roommate has signed another person’s name to a check and purchased food. Peter explains the nature of forgery and that people do have recourse under civil law. It is also a criminal offense and a person can be prosecuted under local law.

Our next question is asked quite often and by a number of different people. What types of fees are involved with hiring an attorney? Peter explains that one of the challenges in the legal system is that the cost of legal services can make it difficult to get legal counsel. Most of the work done at the Time Riley Law Firm is done under a contingency agreement where the law firm evaluates the case and determines they can recover their fees as a percentage from the case award. Some types of cases may be a bit different and will be handled on a flat fee basis, such as a will or other type of simple legal document review and creation. Some services are done simply by an hourly fee and, in a few cases, lawyers may still be held on a retainer.

Peter also received a question asking why can the city fine them for not shoveling the snow on their sidewalk? Under the law of Iowa, the cities and governments have the right to make you care for public right of ways. Such is the case for snow and ice. You are lawfully bound to remove debris such as snow and ice form the sidewalk in front of your home or establishment you own. If a person is injured on an uncleared sidewalk, they may have the right to sue you or your business for compensation.

Finally, we have had questions regarding vaccinations and the legal rights of employers to force employees to get vaccinations. Peter explains that you can’t force an employee to get vaccinated, but they can make vaccinations a requirement for employment. There may be some reasonable religious objections, but in general, an employer has the right to make vaccinations a requirement for employment.

