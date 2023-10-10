Can employers drug test for marijuana if it’s legal in other states?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about employment testing for marijuana.

A viewer asked, “Our company operates in nearly every state and does routine drug tests. Marijuana isn’t legal in Iowa, but it is in a lot of other states. Is this legal for them to test for it?”

“Generally, yes. Just like alcohol is legal in Iowa, but you can’t show up to work drunk,” says Peter. “So basically...many of the states do have specific drug testing policies, but also, keep in mind that every state has a specific policy. Iowa’s is one of the longest code sections in the book--it’s about 10 pages long--but lays out in detail some of the rules, like you have to have a written policy, people have to know if there is going to be random or unannounced drug testing.”

“So yes, you can test, and in fact, there are many federal requirements for certain jobs, like airline pilots, that have to have substance abuse testing,” says Peter. “The biggest challenge on marijuana testing is the fact that you can get an accurate test, via blood test, and know exactly what a person’s blood alcohol is. But, with marijuana, the components can be in your system for a long time.”

Peter recalled a case that his firm handled, which looked at a person’s metabolic breakdown to get a good estimation of when that individual has last used marijuana.

“But, we really need to improve the testing on that, because otherwise, somebody who hasn’t used marijuana for a week or two will have it in their bloodstream, and many states, including Iowa, basically say that it’s a crime to have any marijuana, even though you’re long past when you used it, and would not be under the influence.”

Peter says one of the biggest hurdles is that even in states where recreational marijuana use is legal, there hasn’t been a determination made on what is an acceptable level to have in your system when it comes to employment testing.

“In many states, if you’ve got it in your system, you’ve got a problem even though the use could have been long enough ago that it’s not affecting you at all,” says Peter. “It’s something that needs to be addressed.”

