Are HOA covenants binding? Peter Riley Answers

Today’s episode of Legal Live has strong themes of property issues and a few questions from last’s episode. Find out what Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm had to say below.

The first question comes from Cleo.

Cleo asks, ‘Can you please explain the state recovery program?”

Peter says, “Iowa has a, an estate recovery program and its purpose is to collect from an estate when someone passes away. The state has a right to recover and they’ve contracted with a private entity. When you open an estate, you have to give notice you do this online and within 24 hours, you’ll get a response normally. Either nothing’s owed or there’s a potential claim. The other thing is when a spouse dies, the surviving spouse has the house. They will agree to waive any enforcement of the claim until the second spouse dies so that they don’t kick someone out of the home.”

The next question comes from Donna.

Donna says ‘Our mom was married to a man for 45 years and she died before her husband, his kids from a previous marriage and him took all our mom’s personal stuff, burned it and refused to let us have anything. Our stepfather has recently died. Are we entitled to any of his estate?”

Peter says, “If they don’t have a will then under law, if someone dies, their property passes either outright all to the spouse. If all of the deceased kids are kids of the surviving spouse, but if the surviving spouse and the deceased spouse have kids from different relationships, then it’s half to all the kids and half to the spouse, except the spouse, gets the first disbanding spouse gets the first 50,000. And if they own their house as joint tenants with rights of survivorship.”

The next question comes from an Iowa City native.

The person says, Three weeks ago, I returned home from work to find my front yard, grass and driveway covered in multiple colors of spray paint and small flags. It’s a very unsightly scene that I’ve learned was done. I am on cable representatives who are preparing to bury fiber optic cable in my front yard, even though I’m a MediaCom subscriber. I don’t want them to tear up my yard, but had been told I have no say in the matter, is this true?”

“In terms of easement rights, because any utility, whether it’s your water, power, gas, the cable can have the right to lay their lines. And the right of way. Keep in mind, you know, the curve is not your boundary. Your boundary, usually 30 feet from the middle of the road on either side, sometimes more depends on the neighborhood. Who did the spray paint and flags? You’ve probably seen ads for. What’s called Iowa one call. If you’re going to do, if anyone’s going to do any underground work for utilities, or if you’re going to plant trees in your backyard or something like that, you call Iowa one call. . So, you have the rights to complain, but of course, it’s always important to document the basis of your complaint. Take pictures if they don’t restore it after they do the work.”

The next question.

They said “Last January, a water main broke on their property and the city very quickly came and repaired it, but left a mess in their front yard. They promised to fix the damage to the turf and the bushes and the gardens. But to date, nothing has happened more than three months later when they call the city of Marion, they’re told they don’t know when it will get fixed. Their front yard is truly an IC. Should they hire a professional landscaper to fix it and send the bill to the city?”

Peter says, “Document it with photographs, then, go to the city council. You can voice your concerns in the public city council meeting. Get it restored by hiring somebody, but before you do that to increase your chances of success on that, send a letter to the city officials. I’m going to do this unless you restore it, that would enhance your rights. But again, you do have a right to go and speak to the council. And I would do that first because if you do it on your own, and then you’re wanting to go to court against them, they’re going to say, well, you never gave us a reasonable chance to fix it up.”

The next question comes anonymously from Coralville

They said, ‘Recently, a Johnson County deputy pulled me over for speeding and a work zone on Interstate 380 and was very rude using strong intimidating language. He made me feel like he was trying to goad me into an argument though. He never showed me a radar gun reading. I’m supposed to take his word indicating. I was issued a $300 ticket for driving 65 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour work zone. The amount seems excessive and I’m still upset at how he treated me. Do I have any legal options to fight this?”

Peter says, “Well, you can always protest the ticket, and if you do. Then, the officer would presumably be there and could be examined as to what records he actually had to show you are speeding. I mean, he doesn’t have to show you that at the time he gives you the citation, but if you decide to fight it with or without a lawyer then you are entitled to see their proof in court.”

The next question comes anonymously.

The question says, “The state of Iowa recently enacted new gun ownership laws. Am I now able to sell my handgun to another party? Whether they have a gun permit or not?”

Peter says, “Well, they really don’t regulate private sales. So, you know, you could do that. There was legislation this year that was being considered, that would have opened up the right to have visible long guns in your vehicle at past one of the committees, but then they had that shooting over in Des Moines. So they decided, let’s slate. Let’s let this sit for the rest of the year. So, so nothing’s been passed yet this year. There’s actually a lot of sites that will give you information. There are a couple of law firms that sponsor sites that will give you information about Iowa gun laws.”

