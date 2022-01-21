2022 Chevy Silverado 3500 Provides Major Updates on Last Year’s Model

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thys Automotive Family and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thys Automotive Family, visit thysautogroup.com.

This year, Chevrolet is bringing you its best Silverado yet. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500 is a major update to last year’s model.

One of the highlighted features of the newest Silverado 3500 is its eight available cameras, allowing for 15 unique views from the comfort of the driver’s seat. This includes the signature Transparent Trailer feature, allowing for visibility behind most trailers.

Other available driver assistance features include Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert, allowing for quicker reactions in the event of a crash or other emergency in front of you while driving.

Chevy’s Infotainment and Connectivity options also don’t disappoint. Available 7- or 8-inch touchscreen systems allow for easy access to music, maps and phone calls, hands-free, while on the road. Other Apple and Android connections are available in the LT version as well.

And if that doesn’t make you excited, the towing capacity might. It has a maximum trailer rating of 36,000 pounds and features two strong propulsion systems: a standard 6.6L gas engine and the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel.

