Second Opinion Offers Alternative to Open Heart Surgery

Don Wagner is back to rocking in his band after receiving a second opinion at St. Luke's for his heart concern.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St Luke’s Unity Point and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St Luke’s Unity Point, visit https://bit.ly/3H9IR1j.

In his 80s, Don Wagner and his wife, Melody, still actively work on their 700-acre corn and soybean farm. Recently, Wagner was told he needed open-heart surgery, and he was understandably concerned for his health as well as his fields.

“All I could think about is who’s going to plant my crops,” Wagner recalled. “I wondered how I would get everything done and worried I would have to stop farming and rent out my land.”

Wagner’s family has a history of heart trouble. His father died from a heart attack at age 49, and he had several uncles die from heart issues in their mid-60s and early 70s. Because of this, he and his siblings keep up with routine physicals and take advantage of any opportunity to monitor their health. When Wagner read about a screening event happening near his hometown of Bode, Iowa, he signed up.

“They do a series of tests to check your heart health and arteries,” Wagner explained. “I was shocked when they said they detected blockages and suggested I see my doctor. I ended up being sent to several different hospitals for an EKG and other tests, and they said I needed a heart bypass. “Within a couple of weeks, I had a date set for surgery,” he continued. “But my daughter Shannon, who is CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, said there’s a ‘heck of a heart team’ at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, and she suggested I get a second opinion.”

Home the Same Day after Treatment

“Don was feeling tired and short of breath, which was unusual for him as an active person,” said Wassef Karrowni, MD, St. Luke’s structural and interventional cardiologist. “We reviewed his angiogram from one of the other hospitals and confirmed he had multiple, significant blockages. He also had extra heart beats, which were unrelated and would need another specialist to treat.

“Coronary artery bypass surgery would have been an option for the blockages,” Dr. Karrowni acknowledged. “But based on his anatomy, I believed it was better to place stents. First, it’s less invasive, and second, in his situation, the outcome would be as good as surgery. We ended up placing multiple stents, in one setting, and he went home the same day.”

To address Wagner’s heart rhythm problems, Dr. Karrowni referred him to Talha Farid, MD, St. Luke’s electrophysiologist, a specialty cardiologist with additional training to diagnose and treat electrical issues of the heart.

“After discussing the options with Don and his family, we ultimately decided to perform an ablation,” said Dr. Farid. “Ablation is a heart procedure that removes irritable spots in the heart by using either radiofrequency (heat) or cryoablation (cold). We do what’s called ‘mapping,’ which means we use an electromagnetic system in conjunction with our catheters to determine what spots need to be treated.”

Rock-n-Rolling in the Field

To say Wagner is active is an understatement. In addition to farming, he also plays bass guitar and blues harmonica for the Nedd Freeley Funn rock n’ roll band. Last summer they performed nearly 20 gigs across the Midwest. He also loves sports and said he ‘retired’ from playing softball at age 81, only because COVID brought his league to a halt.

“I have a lot more stamina now,” Wagner affirmed. “I used to want to fall asleep in the middle of the day. I’m not as tired, and I’m less dizzy. And it’s fun to feel my pulse. I went in with a 31 heartbeat and came out with a 62. It just clicks along beautifully.”

Because Wagner was proactive about his heart health and sought the experience of St. Luke’s Heart Care team, he was able to receive less-invasive treatment and avoid open-heart surgery. Dr. Karrowni suggests everyone be as diligent.

“As we get older, we assume our health issues are due to age, especially if they build up slowly,” he said. “It’s important to take symptoms seriously. They don’t have to be chest pain or heaviness or very short breath – if something’s out of the ordinary, and it persists or gets worse, it’s best to see get checked out.

“Cardiac care has advanced quite a bit over the years,” Dr. Karrowni continued. “We can do a lot of minimally invasive procedures where patients go home the same day.”

St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids’ Heart Hospital and is known for advanced, innovative cardiac care. For more information about St. Luke’s Heart Care, and to learn about the heart and vascular expansion project currently underway to serve more patients, visit unitypoint.org/heartcare.