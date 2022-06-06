Could it Be Dementia? Signs of Aging & When it Might Be More

Could it Be Dementia? Signs of Aging & When it Might Be More

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mercy Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mercy Medical Center, visit https://www.mercycare.org/

As we age, we may worry when we can’t remember a name or a word, or when we misplace the car keys. Often, people wonder if it’s the beginning of dementia. And, while changing cognitive abilities could be due to normal aging, they could also be symptoms of dementia.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a variety of changing cognitive abilities and, while Alzheimer’s is the most common type, there are more than 100 others. A contemporary definition of dementia is a shift in the way a person experiences the world around them. In fact, sometimes, family members or friends may see concerns that their loved one may not.

For instance, typical signs of aging include:

• Temporarily forgetting names or appointments

• Occasional errors balancing a checkbook

• Occasionally making a wrong turn

• Occasionally forgetting the time or place

• Vision changes, such as cataracts

• Difficulty finding the right word at times

• Misplacing keys, but being able to retrace your steps to find them

• Making a poor decision

• Tiring of housework, work or social obligations

• Occasionally being sad or moody

Conversely, a memory evaluation may be necessary under one or more of the following circumstances:

• Forgetting recently learned information; repeating questions

• Difficulty concentrating; inability to develop or follow a plan

• Difficulty driving to a familiar location

• Confusion about the time of day and what is appropriate for that time

• Difficulty reading, judging distance, or determining color or contrast

• Difficulty following or initiating a conversation

• Placing items in odd places; accusing others of stealing or losing ability to retrace steps

• Frequently making poor decisions; paying less attention to personal physical appearance

• No longer initiating activities once enjoyed

• Rapid mood swings; issues with previously comfortable social situations

If someone you know could be living with dementia, it might be time for a professional evaluation. Mercy’s Memory Clinic helps people – regardless of age – determine whether their concern is dementia or just a normal part of aging. A physician’s referral is not required to schedule an initial consultation, in which a specialized memory care team will assess the individual’s abilities by interacting with them and their family member or friend. To learn more or self-schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.mercycare.org/memorycare/ or call Mercy Memory Clinic at (319) 398-6435.