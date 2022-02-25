47th Annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow Just Days Away

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Iowa Sport Shows and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Iowa Sport Shows, visit iowasportshows.com.

The 47th Annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow is just days away!

Shop a great selection of fishing boats, pontoons, campers -- all at great, pre-Spring prices! Exhibits will showcase resorts, outposts, canoe and kayak outfitters, tourism associations, campgrounds, golf cart retailers and ATVs/ORVs.

Hunting, fishing and other outdoor gear outfitters will also be on hand to get you ready to head out into the woods or onto the lake.

The Kid Zone will feature critters from the St. Louis Petting Zoo.

Eastern Iowa Sportshow details:

When: March 11-13, 2022 Friday 3 PM – 8 PM Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM (First 50 kids get a fishing pole) Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM (First 50 kids get a tackle box)

Where: UNI-Dome, 2401 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Tickets: Available Available online or at the door: Adults: $7.00 Youth: Ages 5-16: $3.00 4 and Under: Free

Free parking

Check out a map of exhibitors here

Check out more information about the show online at iowasportshows.com. Follow us on Facebook.