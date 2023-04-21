Home Town Restyling: What Condensation on your Windows Means?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Town Restyling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Town Restyling, visit https://www.hometownrestyling.com/

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling shared his knowledge of windows, specifically condensation and seal failure.

“The top seal failure is going to be when moisture gets in between the panes of glass or you wash the inside you wash the outside and it’s dirty just can’t get a claim that’s usually a good indication it’s time to get new windows. Condensation is normally just something happens in the wintertime. It’s cause of how much humidity is in the house versus what the outside temperature is. And it can just be a natural cause of time of year,” said Casey.

Casey said the best thing to do when you see condensation is to open the window blinds first thing in the morning, let some heat from the house get to the glass, and turn a ceiling fan on.

“Moving air definitely helps get condensation off the windows,” said Casey.

For more information, visit hometownrestyling.com or call 319-378-1221