Why Choose a Local, Reputable Home Improvement Contractor?

When making changes to your home or business, it’s very important to choose a local, reliable and reputable contractor for the project.

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling says this can prevent some headaches in the future.

“One of the things we’re seeing industry-wide is people are having a lot of issues where they thought they hired a reputable contractor, and that’s not the case,” says Casey.

He recommends following advice given by the Better Business Bureau, to read their recommendations and read other individual’s reviews. Distance also plays a factor in contractor reliability.

“A good rule of thumb is if it’s too far for you to drive to the contractor’s office, it’s too far for them to come back if you need service,” he says.

Many issues have been reported to Home Town Restyling, Casey says.

“People are saying there were product issues, installation issues, maybe they walked off in the middle of a job,” Casey says. “There’s just too much that goes on.”

He says this makes a written contract very important, for any project big or small, so both the client and the contractor have the same expectations.

For more information, or to contact Home Town Restyling, visit hometownrestyling.com or you can call them at (319) 378-1221.