Sunrooms can be the perfect place to enjoy the sun’s warmth, but what’s the difference between 3- and 4-season sunrooms?

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling says,” A 3-season room is something that you can comfortably use 8-9 months out of the year, and occasionally in the wintertime. Where a 4-season sunroom is going to be something where it has the proper insulation, the right glass, and definitely has the right heating and cooling systems so you’ll be comfortable year-round.”

There is a cost difference associated with the two when it comes to building a 3- or 4-season sunroom.

Casey says the cost varies, “depending on the glass differences you go to, the quality of the windows, the amount and type of insulation, rooflines...it’s common to be a $15,000 to $20,000 price difference.”

For more information, or to contact Home Town Restyling, visit hometownrestyling.com or you can call them at (319) 378-1221.