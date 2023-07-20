What are the two types of Window Installation?

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling sat down with Everyday Families to share the two main types of window installation. The first is a replacement installation.

“We’ll remove the sashes, or the moving parts on a wood window, and then we can stick a new window inside of that frame,” said Casey. “You do lose a little bit of glass, but the benefit is you get to keep all your same trim, which saves you a lot of money and time in the installation process.”

The other option is a vinyl window with nail “fin” that goes behind the outside siding.

“So, what we do there is remove the siding around it, inspect for bad wood, [put in the new window], put the siding back on and you’ve got a new window in its place,” says Casey.

