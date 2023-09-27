Steel vs. fiberglass doors: What’s the difference?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Town Restyling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Town Restyling, visit https://www.hometownrestyling.com/.

When choosing a new door for your home, you may be confused about what style or material to use. After all, there are plenty of options to choose from out there, but what’s best suited for you between steel doors and fiberglass doors?

Tom Casey with Home Town Restyling joined us recently to discuss the difference between the two door types.

While Casey says there’s no true best option between the two, it really depends on what kind of look you’re trying to achieve when you pick a new door. FIberglass doors, in particular, are for those seeking a specific look.

“Our customers who choose fiberglass doors are typically looking for the true beauty of a wood-looking door,” Casey said. “You get that authentic wood look and have it match the trim.”

Casey says either door type comes with endless color and style options to help your home stand out. Even the price points are nothing to worry about!

“With the steel doors, basically ,whatever color paint you would want inside and out -- can be different colors,” Casey said. “Price wise, you’re going to find the steel doors can be a little less expensive because you’re not trying to mimic that wood look.”

If you want to know more about steel or fiberglass doors, visit the Home Town Restyling show room at 1205 North Centerpoint Road in Hiawatha.