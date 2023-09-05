Remodeling Market Remains Strong

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Town Restyling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Town Restyling, visit https://hometownrestyling.com.

As more homeowners are paying off mortgages or not wanting to move out of their homes for various reasons, the remodeling market continues to be strong.

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling says the remodeling market, “Looks very promising, and for quite a ways to come.”

He says this is due to a number of factors.

“There’s a large group of people that either have their house paid for, or they currently have a mortgage that’s locked in at 4% or less, and that’s a lot of people who aren’t looking to pay real estate fees and go lock in a 7% mortgage and start over,” says Casey.

He says most recent projects have fallen into two categories: maintenance and lifestyle changes.

“You’ve got your maintenance where people are having window issues, or doors, siding, something that needs to be maintained or upgraded,” says Casey. “Or, you have a lifestyle change, where they want to do a kitchen, bathroom, maybe work on the outside sunroom or deck area.”

