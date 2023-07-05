Pergolas can Beautify your Backyard and Bring Comfort on Hot Days

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Town Restyling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Town Restyling, visit https://hometownrestyling.com.

Adding in a pergola to your backyard space can really help to liven up and beautify your yard.

Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling shared a popular product his company uses.

“Very popular items are a pergola,” says Casey. “This is an exterior aluminum pergola, so from a strength standpoint it’s wind loaded to 150 mile per hour winds. From a usability standpoint...this will block up to 70% of the suns rays to let you be out there, when normally it would be too hot to use.”

The pergola roof is adjustable, too, meaning you can get full coverage if you want, or open it up to let some sun through.

