New Siding Offers Many Benefits For Your Home

Updating the siding on your home can give it a brand new feel and protect your home for years to come. Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling shared a product, Ascend Composite Siding, that offers great benefits to installers and homeowners alike.

He says, “One things we like about it is it does have the wider profile, which really makes it more like a painted board.”

Casey says the “stack-lock design” of the siding makes installation a breeze, and with insulation laminated on the back of the siding, homeowners will experience better energy efficiency in their home or business. The siding material is a glass composite, too, which Casey says helps the siding “hold it’s color better than vinyl” siding.

For more information, or to contact Home Town Restyling, visit hometownrestyling.com or you can call them at (319) 378-1221.