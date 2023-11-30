Kitchen Design Trends around the Holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Town Restyling and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Town Restyling, visit https://hometownrestyling.com.

Holiday design changes often center on the heart of the home.

“With the holiday season, with having friends and family over, we’re definitely seeing an increase in calls to our kitchen department,” says Tom Casey of Home Town Restyling. “It’s amazing how much we find we don’t like our space when we will be showing it off.”

He says many homeowners looking to change their kitchen spaces are leaving the same layout, but updating cabinets and counters.

“We’ll have a lot of people that are okay with the same footprint that they have now, but they’ll upgrade the quality of the products. Maybe put some quartz in there,” says Casey. “Oftentimes, we’ll see people go with some bold colors, and that’s fun.”

Casey says when possible, kitchen islands are also a popular upgrade. But, if you need a bigger overhaul, Home Town Restyling can get that done for you, as well.

“We have people that simply need more space, and in those cases, we’re moving walls, we’re redesigning that space, and we’ll do a lot of cool things like adding hidden garbage cans, corner cabinets, and pull-out drawers,” says Casey.

