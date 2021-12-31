New Indoor Golf Simulator Opens in Amana

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Amana Colonies Golf Club and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Amana Colonies Golf Club, visit https://amanagolf.com/.

Amana Colonies Golf Club is rolling out two new golf simulators designed to show you what’s like to tee off from 80 of the top courses in the world.

Steven Kaler, owner of Amana Colonies, says his group did their due diligence when it came to picking out which simulators they would pick.

“There’s a lot of different simulators out there this day and age and all of them have different benefits,” Kaler said. “And we found that aboutGolf, offered everything that we’re looking for. So it tracks your launch angle, your swing speed. It’s very accurate both with your driver your iron and your short game.”

Even with the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaler says there’s been a “reengagement” with the game of golf.

“We wanted to keep that going all winter long,” Kaler said. “And so as we looked at different avenues to grow our business, this was definitely something that we were looking to do for the last couple years and we’re excited to be able to finally do that.”

Kaler says the best way to get a spot with his new simulators is to head on over to AmanaGolf.com and sign up for a tee time. The simulators are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and cost $40 an hour.

“What’s cool is that they are all by the hour, so depending we’ll have a recommendation depending on your experience with simulators,” Kaler said. “Typically, we recommend one hour per player for 18 holes. So if you have a foursome, you know, it could be a little over three hours, four hours or so.”

And not only are the simulators giving you a first-class golf simulation, but Amana Golf is taking it further with a full bar and an open kitchen.

The fun doesn’t end there, either. You don’t event have to be a golf player to enjoy the simulators. Kaler says the sims even come with other games such as corn hole, skee ball, and beer pong.

So if you’re interested in a round, AmanaGolf.com has what you need.