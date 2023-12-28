LG INTRODUCES 2024 QNED TVS WITH ENHANCED PICTURE QUALITY AND EXTENSIVE SCREEN CHOICES

Powered by the α8 AI Processor, LG's Latest QNED TVs Elevate the Home Entertainment Experience with Lifelike Picture Quality on Ultra-Large Screens

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced the newest lineup of 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs, offering a wider selection of screen choices including ultra-large 98-inch with vibrant picture quality, advanced AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalization features and sophisticated design. U.S. pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Evolving further, LG 2024 QNED TVs have developed significantly more intelligence with the α8 AI Processor, improving upon its predecessor with an 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and a processing speed that is 1.6 times faster.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology for a more refined visual representation, AI Picture Pro offers the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning. This versatile feature adeptly distinguishes faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, enriching the texture and fine details to present images with unparalleled realism. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas, elevating the details with precise HDR optimization to deliver three-dimensional image quality. With Personalized Picture Wizard, users can effortlessly customize the image quality by simply selecting a few preferred images from a given selection that are intelligently set up through deep learning.

In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro captivates viewers with the audio excellence of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the LG Sound Bar and the TV's speakers, resulting in a mesmerizing 3D sound experience.

Featuring LG's Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies, the company's latest QNED TVs deliver crisp and vivid picture quality for hyper-realistic viewing. With enhanced color reproduction, the authentic colors of QNED TVs heighten the visual depth for a more immersive and three-dimensional home entertainment experience.

Achieving realistic contrast, LG QNED Mini LED TVs utilize Precision Dimming technology to improve gradations and accurate backlight control, and LG QNED TVs feature local dimming technology for vivid contrast and exceptional brightness.

The LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90 model features Million Grey Scale that differentiates between shades of gray and represents gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, providing immensely vibrant contrast.

Boasting a sleek and sophisticated design with a slim profile of only 29mm, LG 2024 QNED TVs, including the QNED85 and QNED 80 models, blend into any space and add a premium touch to the household. The TVs can also be mounted on the wall, providing greater flexibility for furniture and appliance arrangement.

LG 2024 QNED TVs also elevate the home entertainment experience with versatile personalization and increased convenience. With the webOS Re:New program, LG is offering an upgrade to the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform to give more smart TV owners the most up-to-date user experience for the next five years. This incredible offer extends to LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022 (QNED99 and QNED95 series) and will come to additional models in the QNED TV lineup and more regions worldwide soon.

By utilizing the latest LG webOS smart TV platform, users can create individual profiles to tailor the experience to their preferences. The TVs can differentiate between voices based on the user profiles and offer personalized recommendations by interpreting patterns from their comprehensive usage history.

Furthermore, the main home UI screen of the newest version of webOS features Dynamic Q Card for fast, effortless access to its services, with customized organization into groups, such as Home Office, Home Hub, Sports and Games. To enjoy users' favorite digital media, LG 2024 QNED TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Chromecast for enhanced convenience in connectivity and compatibility with mobile devices.

Enhancing the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG 2024 QNED TVs supplies an array of accessibility features including dedicated menu settings, sign language avatars, remote control tutorials, and guides for quick problem resolution.

LG's 2024 QNED TV lineup caters to customers' diverse needs and preferences with a broad range of screen sizes, led by the ultra-large 98-inch blockbuster, a truly massive screen that will fully immerse viewers with its magnitude. The addition of the giant 98-inch model addresses the growing demand for larger TVs in the premium LCD TV market, and the extensive lineup also provides customers with multiple alternatives that will ideally suit any space, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch screens.

"The LG 2024 LG QNED TV lineup takes the viewing experience to a whole new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalized user experience tailored to each individual's unique lifestyle and preferences," said Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Product Planning Division. "We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, drawing upon our decade-long expertise with webOS."

CES 2024 visitors will have the opportunity to explore LG's most recent innovations and technologies in home entertainment experiences at the company's booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 9-12. To keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2024 on social media.

* Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV's hardware performance, features or durability.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

