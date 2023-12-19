MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency Wins Grand Clio with Longtime Client FanDuel at Clio Sports Awards for Super Bowl Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, was awarded a gold Clio and the program's "best in show" honor—the Grand Clio—together with longtime client and the premier online gaming company in North America, FanDuel, and advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy for the 2023 Super Bowl campaign, the Kick of Destiny.

The Clio Sports Awards honor the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. Annually, marketing and creative executives from brands, agencies, media, teams, and leagues convene to select and celebrate the breakthrough communications that propel the industry forward, inspire a competitive marketplace of ideas, and foster meaningful connections within the creative community. Only eleven Grand Clio titles are awarded each year out of hundreds of campaigns submitted globally.

The Kick of Destiny campaign featured a live commercial during the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona where retired NFL champion Rob Gronkowski attempted a field goal for FanDuel users to win a piece of a $10M prize pool. The marketing efforts around Kick of Destiny—which included earned media, social, and experiential marketing throughout the playoffs leading up to the big game—helped bring two million new users to the sportsbook platform, enhanced FanDuel's brand health, customer acquisition, and user activity to their highest totals ever. FanDuel owned the share of voice amongst all competitors in sports betting and was the #1 Sportsbook on Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday based on brand mentions and hashtags.

"The Kick of Destiny campaign shows how great creative ideas with unmatched execution can move the needle for brands and businesses," said Bret Werner, President at MikeWorldWide. "We are grateful for FanDuel's partnership and their trust in MWW to create impactful communications programs in this hyper-growth sector."

Read more about the Kick of Destiny campaign here.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MikeWorldWide