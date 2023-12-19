DIY Credit Dr.™ Launches Exclusive DIY Credit Repair Software to Raise Your Credit Score

Easy credit software costs only a fraction of other credit repair companies from leaders of better credit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Fix Credit, Inc., owner of software product DIY Credit Dr.™ today announced the release of its inexpensive credit repair software, which helps repair old credit issues and problems in order to raise credit scores. The company provides the best AI-powered credit report software for consumers. Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), DIY Credit Dr. knows which accounts are hurting credit scores and helps consumers create powerful disputes to remove them.

DIY Credit Dr.™ demonstrates the transparency of how well their credit repair software has performed for its users.

Premium Services from DIY Credit Dr. connect to the top three credit bureaus through smart importing. The software automatically imports the three bureau credit reports without creating a "hard inquiry," which could create a flag on accounts.

Good credit scores are vital. Scores help lenders assess the risk of lending money to an individual and determine the interest rates and contract terms offered. Payment history and how people use their credit affect credit scores. It is important to pay bills on time, as well as to keep credit card balances low. All of these can greatly improve a person's creditworthiness.

DIY Credit Dr. provides professional letters users can send for a more direct and actionable method of contacting creditors. The software's letter generator helps create effective disputes suggested by consumer protection laws. DIY Credit Dr. uses this approach because letters are far more effective at permanently deleting disputes than online requests.

Users can track results through monthly credit reports, which tag which accounts were contacted and deleted, along with new credit scores. If inquiries on accounts are not deleted, DIY Credit Dr. will create a new strategy to initiate additional disputes.

"Credit repair companies have a history of charging a premium in order to help people clean up their credit," said the Owner and founder of DIY Credit Dr.™ , Nicole D. Fennell. "Now, with the power of credit repair software, AI is able to locate credit issues and help you remediate problems so you can raise your credit score. We created the software to help consumers repair their damaged credit and have more control over the process for a good deal less than what other credit monitoring companies charge for this service."

Fennell continued, "Our pricing is minimal, saving you money and helping your cash flow. Our website provides the most up-to-date credit history and reporting statistics and gives you very helpful credit coaching videos. Now, you no longer need to spend hours studying your credit report or research how to delete accounts."

The company's video tutorial helps users understand what a credit score means and how it affects day-to-day finances, loans, bank accounts, mortgages, and credit cards. "The guide breaks down the concept of credit scores, explains how they are calculated, and provides tips on improving and maintaining a good credit score," Fennell added.

DIY Credit Dr. software includes credit monitoring. The company offers "an arsenal of financial products to help people as they move forward with their credit journeys and gives you the support of our credit experts."

