Drybar Announces Official Haircare Partnership for the 75th Emmy® Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drybar is excited to announce it is the official haircare partner for the much-anticipated 75th Emmy® Awards. You'll find Drybar working wonders behind the scenes, ensuring impeccable hair touch-ups for everyone who graces the red carpet and Emmy® Award winners in the media center. Once the curtains close, Drybar will provide guests at the Governors Gala with Drybar products, styling touch-ups and photo op moments. We are excited to debut two new finishing products at the Emmys to help attendees lock in their style and look their best for every show-stopping moment.

"We're proud to welcome Drybar back as the Official Hair Care Partner of the Television Academy and 75th Emmy Awards season," said Television Academy President & CEO Maury McIntyre. "Drybar will elevate the guest experience across key Emmy season events, providing touch-up stations on the Emmy Awards Red Carpet, inside the Media Center and at the Governors Galas so that our attendees look and feel their best."

We are raising a glass to all nominees and winners. Cheers!

The 75th Emmy® Awards will be broadcast live on Monday, January 15th, 2024 (5:00-8:00 PM PDT/8:00-11:00 PM EDT) on the Fox Television Network.

ABOUT DRYBAR

At Drybar, our philosophy is simple: Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us, that's blowouts. With that same goal in mind, we've created a line of professional quality products, tools & accessories to achieve and maintain the perfect blowout at home so you can feel happy and confident every day! Today, our growing product line is sold through Drybar shops, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy's and online retailers as well as drybar.com.

ABOUT THE TELEVISION ACADEMY

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy® Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

