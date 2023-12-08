A Holiday Gift Guide Featuring the Latest Lifestyle Tech Trends with Huawei's latest Products

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday season draws near, it's about time to hit the stores again and surprise your loved ones. Whether it's a gift of love and appreciation expressed during Christmas, or a good luck present to help that person embark on a brand New Year, we all want to present a gift that's practical in function yet also trendy in design. Oftentimes, there's a great struggle to find a gift that checks off both boxes, which is why we've put together a gift guide for the lost shoppers who need a little inspiration, starting with the latest trends in Lifestyle Tech.

Accessorising with Tech: Fashionable Tech Wearables

As technology makes its way into various Lifestyle subgenres, it's no surprise that Tech has finally established a new subcategory into the Fashion realm the past year. We are now seeing more tech products adopting more stylish designs, creating a new "fashion technology" hybrid that are drawing more and more users. Not only do these devices give you a fresh new look to flaunt, but also help better your life through sports, health, and productivity features – all without compromising style.

Huawei's recent Fashion Forward directive has introduced high-end designs in its new wearable products, bridging the gap between fashion and technology. The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, which was released last quarter, incorporates 18K Gold elements into the classic HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate flagship smartwatch, where each piece of gold was inlaid using traditional techniques.

Huawei also recently released its newest HUAWEI FreeClip, which is an amalgamation of a clip-on earring design with open ear listening audio technology. Perfect for users who prefer open-ear listening experiences, the HUAWEI FreeClip allows users to sweat it out during a workout while still enjoying breathable and comfortable earphones. At the same time, the stylish exterior makes the earbuds versatile enough to be used anywhere between a workout session at the gym or a casual day out in the city.

Fit is the new Black: A New Era of Health and Wellness

Living a fashionable life is no longer confined to just the clothes and shoes you wear, but also the health and fitness you aspire to. From mindful dieting to yoga rituals, younger users are more subscribed to the belief that true beauty is skin deep. Embark on your new year transformation from inside to out and hit your health & fitness goals with the power of new technology – starting with Huawei's new fashion-focused smart wearables.

On the outside, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 and HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN may embody the aesthetics of traditional watches but are in fact smartwatches with advanced health and fitness monitoring features. For users who want to look and feel good from the inside out, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4's features promote a holistic balance between physical and mental health, coming with an upgraded and more accurate TruSeenTM 5.5+ heart monitoring technology, as well sleep and stress management features. It also adds a new Stay Fit caloric tracker for users who need a more precise way to track their caloric expenditure, whether its to build muscle, lose fat, or to keep their body weight maintained.

For users who want to take their fitness activity goals to a new level, HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN adds more professional sports features and advanced tracking technologies. Its advanced diving computer and 10ATM water resistance makes it a perfect companion for divers, condensing complex equipment in a single intelligent device for diving statistics – whether its technical scuba diving or freediving. Users who enjoy hiking, mountaineering, and frequent adventures into the wild may also enjoy the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN's Expedition Mode, which equips users with the tools needed to traverse uncharted lands, such as a highly-precise GNSS tracker and extreme weather alert systems.

Live Smarter: Productivity Tools for Work and Living

With AI quickly finding an integral place in our daily lives, users are learning to adopt smart features in their day-to-day to add a much-needed boost in efficiency and productivity. Users can now live lighter and work easier with the empowerment of smart technology. Additionally, with hybrid office and mobile office becoming a norm for most, users also need a balance across convenience, performance and portability to optimise their new working lifestyle. Here are some tech products that will help transform the way you work:

Now that hybrid working has become a norm for workers everywhere, it's more important than ever for users to possess a portable, mobile office. Addressing this growing demand, Huawei has revamped its flagship PC and Tablets to focus on large-screen and lightweight portability, giving users the screen estate and processing power to fulfil their work duties everywhere. The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 and HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2 inch, which are both thinner and lighter than ever, yet carry great screen space for users to work off, allowing them to multitask with ease during work.

To ensure meetings or personal calls can be taken on the go with ease, the new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 adds Huawei's latest quiet conferencing technology Pure Voice 2.0, ensuring 2.5x better voice pick-up during voice and video calls, which means users can set up conducive video and voice call environments even while they're in the midst of a busy train station or a crowded co-working space. For those who also want an added multitasking function while on the go, the HUAWEI Mate X3's foldable screen allows you to activate Split-Screens, allowing you to take notes on your phone even while you're video calling your colleague.

When it comes to downtime, productivity is still important to make sure we make the best use of rest time. Let your loved ones enjoy the expanded screen size of the MatePad Pro 13.2 inch for a variety of activities; from sketching illustrations to watching their favourite cinematic films. With greater visualisation of detail and colour, users will be able to fully engage and focus on their passions.

Encouraging Creativity in All Aspects of Life

Every person has their inner artist. Whether its writing, drawing, dance, photography, or music, every person deserves a creative outlet to express their inner selves and exercise the gift of imagination – only then can we make our lives fulfilling. Thankfully, technology now provides an accessibility to create, empowering us to make art from whatever level we're at. This new year, challenge yourself or a loved one to unleash their inner artist with these products.

Huawei's new flagship smartphone HUAWEI P60 Pro has developed its smartphone camera holistically with the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, transforming the experience of photography through the art of Light, expanding the creative possibilities that users can explore during phototaking, especially in Super Moon Scene.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 also comes with similar photography features but creates more dimensions of functionality with Flex-Stop Mode. This means you can free up your hand and shoot from versatile angles in Flex-Stop Mode, which also supports time-lapse photography to help you express your fullest creative potential.

For those who are creatives in professional capacities, Huawei's newest tablets provide the smart tools you need to excel at work, giving every person a smooth creative process. For instance, illustrators and editors can enjoy the advanced HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display on the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2 inch, giving them the visual excellence they need to create with great detail and depth.

Now Available at the Best Prices

Enjoy ongoing promotions and discounts on all products this holiday season as part of Huawei's "Fashion for New" holiday campaign! To find out more on each product, visit consumer.huawei.com for more details.

