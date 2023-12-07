SupraOracles integrates with Radix, the full-stack, Layer-1 smart contract platform

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix Publishing is excited to announce that Supra, a leader in oracle services, will be offering its industry leading oracle services on the Radix Network.

Supra integrates with Radix (PRNewswire)

This integration marks a significant milestone in the world of decentralized technology, as two bleeding-edge platforms in decentralized data and layer 1 DeFi bring their offerings together.

The combination will allow Web3 developers to build powerful decentralized applications quickly with Radix's Scrypto programming language, while incorporating Supra's pull and push price data for more than 100 of the most popular crypto asset pairs, as well as the capability for decentralized randomness, via Supra's verifiable random function (VRF).

This will open a host of use cases on Radix such as money markets, perpetuals, stablecoins, and prediction markets; as well as applications that rely on randomness, including Web3 gaming to metaverse experiences, NFTs, identity management, governance, and voting.

With the unmatched transparency and confidence offered by the Radix Wallet, the enabling of these use cases with the Radix UX is a truly groundbreaking moment for Web3 and DeFi.

Developers are taking note, as just two months after smart contract capabilities went live on Radix, approximately 10 dApps are already deployed, and 30 more are in the process of building or launching. TVL on Radix is also rapidly growing with a ~300% increase month over month.

This integration is set to accelerate growth for both the Supra and Radix ecosystems.

Piers Ridyard, Director of Radix Tokens Jersey, commented:

"Supra's reputation for excellence in the oracle space and their dedication to decentralization make them the ideal partner for Radix. We are excited to work together to enhance data services for the Radix Network and unlock new possibilities for the blockchain ecosystem."

Joshua D. Tobkin, CEO and Co-founder of Supra, commented:

"Collaborating with Radix is a significant step forward in our mission to empower the developer community with advanced oracle solutions. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Radix Network and contribute to the growth of Web3 and DeFi applications."

About Radix



Radix is the only full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform that offers a radically better experience both for users and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi to manage their assets and identities; and for developers, Scrypto and Radix Engine provide a powerful and secure asset-oriented programming paradigm that allows builders to intuitively go from idea to production-ready dApps that their users will love.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.radixdlt.com/full-stack/ and https://www.radixdlt.com/radfi

About Supra

Supra is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and the Web3 ecosystem. Their mission is to provide a powerful cross-chain oracle toolset to the developer community, enabling them to build, deploy, and manage data applications with improved performance, robustness, and agility. With a team of experts in various fields and a growing list of partners, Supra is committed to solving the oracle challenge and shaping the future of finance.

Join the Supra community:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

CONTACT:

Kristof Kammerhofer

RDX Works

+351919002181

Kristof.kammerhofer@rdx.works

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295670/Radix.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radix