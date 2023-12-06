Ceremony for the 2023 Employer Branding Creativity Awards Just Took Place in Shanghai

Winners of 17 Awards Have Announced

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand event, "Employer Branding Creativity Awards 2023," was hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, with the esteemed business publication 'Business Week/Chinese Edition' serving as a strategic media partner. Lockin China, a recruitment platform specializing in overseas talents, joined as a strategic partner, and the campus multimedia advertising platform, Xiaoguo, became a strategic campus media partner. The awards ceremony took place on November 9th, 2023 in Beijing.

The 2023 Employer Branding Creativity Awards received over an eight-month period with 1,214 creative entries from 489 domestic firms and foreign companies operating in China, including Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Jaguar Land Rover, McDonald's China, IKEA, Tencent, AIA, H&M, IHG and so on. The event, divided into four phases, initiation, registration, evaluation and selection of winners, was launched in March this year by Employer Branding Institute, a global networking and learning platform for HR professionals to share insights and industry best practices among peers.

Following a strict evaluation process based on four general metrics, content management, creative design, communications strategy and user experience, in addition to one metric specific to each company, 50 companies with 104 creative entries were selected to become the winners of 17 awards in three categories for their outstanding leadership and achievements in terms of employer branding.

(PRNewswire)

Ms. Fu Haiyang, the Dean of the Employer Branding Institute and Founder of Wild Theory, remarked, "As we celebrate the 7th year of the Employer Branding Creativity Awards in 2023, this milestone coincides with businesses adapting to the new market environment post-pandemic. It's heartening to witness numerous companies dedicating significant time and effort to employer branding management, achieving remarkable results. The importance of employer brand development for executing a company's talent strategy cannot be overstated. Talent competitiveness remains at the core of overall company competitiveness. Despite evolving circumstances, companies should persist in effective employer brand management. Industrial digitization, rapid technological advancements, and global expansion pose new challenges for employer brand development. Yet, for employer branding practitioners, this signifies an unprecedented opportunity. Collaboration, resource utilization, and innovative best practices are key. Let's showcase the power of Chinese employer branding globally, bringing transformation and innovation to the industry!"

These awards recognize the top-level creative employer brands. As one of the most authoritative and trusted events in the industry, the 2023 Employer Branding Creativity Awards showed Chinese companies the power of employer branding and helped expand the visibility of best employers while promoting the award winners. We look forward to more excellent employers to participate in the future and jointly show the powerful power of employer brand to the Chinese workplace!

About Employer Branding Institute

Employer Branding Institute is a global networking and learning platform for HR professionals to share insights and industry best practices among peers. This institute aims to transform employer branding from a concept to an actionable goal in order to help organizations develop a world-class employer brand. It also leverages on intelligent data to provide organizations with accurate insights into future trends and analyses the performance of employer branding campaigns.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ms. Ocean Fu

Tel: +86 138 1641 9074

Email: ocean.fu@ebwings.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Employer Branding Institute