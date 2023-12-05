Kong Named a Leader in the GigaOm® Radar for Service Mesh

Recognized as an Outperformer for the Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of cloud API technologies, announced today that Kong Mesh has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Service Mesh. Kong's commercial service mesh offering, Kong Mesh, is built on top of Kuma, the open source project developed by Kong and donated to the CNCF. Both Kong Mesh and Kuma are recognized in the report. In addition, Kong is the only GigaOm Leader for Service Mesh to also be named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ .

The GigaOm report calls out several key strengths with Kong Mesh, including:

Ease of use and built-in automation capabilities stand in stark contrast to complex open source solutions that are difficult to deploy and manage

FIPS 140-2 compliance and a consistent application of security policies across environments

Kong's customer reliability engineering (CRE) team which offers 24/7 support

"We thank the community for helping place Kong Mesh in the Leaders circle. This achievement highlights the ongoing pain that users are experiencing when deploying service mesh with more traditional approaches before they eventually manage to get it done with Kuma-based technologies — and is a testament to our commitment to innovation and ease of use in the service mesh space," said Marco Palladino, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Kong Inc. "Bringing together the best of open source innovation and enterprise-proven automation, Kong Mesh is the most flexible service-to-service connectivity solution for developing the modern applications that drive compelling digital experiences."

Built on tested open source technology and enhanced with critical features to support enterprise workloads, Kong Mesh offers a "run anywhere" approach — supporting workloads across bare metal, Kubernetes, and VMs without adding complexity. Kong Mesh is integrated with Kong Konnect , the unified platform for API management, service mesh, and ingress controller.

A complimentary copy of the 2023 GigaOm® Radar for Service Mesh is available here .

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first." Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

