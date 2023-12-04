Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape U.S. Value-Based Health Analytics 2023 Vendor Assessment

Oracle Health recognized for its open, agnostic data intelligence platform for population health

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Value-Based Health Analytics 2023 Vendor Assessment1. The report notes that with the "evolution of value-based healthcare initiatives and goals, organizations are relying on analytic advancements to offset challenges and spur innovation aimed at better healthcare outcomes for all." It added that "with data integration and transparency at the core, Oracle Health can onboard data from any EHR or payer to centralize healthcare and non-healthcare data. … This [helps to create a] 360-degree view of the person, or longitudinal record, and is used as the backbone of all value-based health offerings and analytics built on Oracle Health's unified data architecture, Oracle Population Health Platform."

The report evaluated 13 technology providers that offer analytics and insights supporting the components of the quintuple aim: improved care outcomes, cost containment, enhanced patient engagement, improved provider experience, and increased health equity. Read the report excerpt here.

"Organizations are relying on analytic advancements to offset challenges and spur innovation aimed at better healthcare outcomes for all," said Jennifer Eaton, research director, IDC. "With the purchase of Cerner, Oracle Health is now positioned to expand its healthcare footprint and has demonstrated its ability to aggregate data from multiple sources, including non-Oracle Health EHRs, health information exchanges, and payers. With their open architecture and expertise in cloud, analytics, and AI, Oracle is well poised to help customers get the full value out of their data to drive meaningful change that can positively impact their organization and patients."

Oracle Population Health Platform is open and data-focused which enables organizations to capture, store, curate, and analyze information to extend efforts across entire populations and emphasize chronic condition management and prevention. The IDC MarketScape report adds that "Oracle Health has the advantage of a large client base providing cross-selling opportunities as well as potentially favorable pricing for clients investing in the Oracle Population Health Platform."

"The industry is ready for data and technology driven changes, and Oracle has the breadth and depth of technology and expertise to lead the way," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "We believe being named a Leader in value-based analytics reinforces the strategic importance we are bringing to clients as they look to unlock their data to better serve their patients and larger community populations."

In a Real-Time IDC commentary, IDC also shared insights from this year's Oracle Health Conference, noting the company's "goal is to transform the experiences of both patients and employees by integrating technological advancements with human expertise and introducing innovative solutions that can enhance overall efficiency in the healthcare industry." Read the IDC Link2 commentary here.

The IDC Link commentary highlights the launch of Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant and adds that "in a pivotal move, Oracle demonstrated how it has seamlessly combined generative AI (GenAI) and voice-driven capabilities into its acquired electronic health record. The event also provided valuable insights into Oracle's healthcare industry plans, focusing on addressing complex challenges by improving system connectivity and addressing the need for an integrated approach to tackle these challenges, which marks an inflection point for the industry."

