EROAD and Thermo King® Forge Data Sharing Partnership to Enhance Fleet Management

SAN DIEGO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a leading provider of transportation technology solutions, headquartered in San Diego, and Thermo King, a global leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions based in Minneapolis, are thrilled to announce their strategic data sharing partnership. This collaboration empowers EROAD to seamlessly integrate with Thermo King's TracKing® telematics equipment, a standard feature on Thermo King Precedent® trailer refrigeration units since 2018.

This integration provides EROAD customers with effortless access to cloud-based, secure data integration, eliminating the need for additional hardware. Customers of both EROAD and Thermo King can now opt in at any time to authorize EROAD to access their Thermo King units, enabling them to visualize temperature data, monitor alarms, and utilize two-way refrigerated micro control, all through the EROAD 360 platform.

Mark Heine, CEO of EROAD, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "This integration and partnership with Thermo King and EROAD helps advance and support our mutual customers and provides the critical insights in reefer control that shippers and carriers need to ensure they are protecting and serving their customers well."

Dominic Hand, vice president of IT and Connected Products at Thermo King, added, "As an innovation and market leader, Thermo King is committed to not only delivering solutions that meet evolving customer and industry needs but also making it easier for customers to manage their fleets economically and reliably."

The collaboration between EROAD and Thermo King underscores their shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance fleet management and reefer control capabilities for their valued customers.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About EROAD

At EROAD, our mission is to help our customers grow by providing innovative solutions that offer a deep and comprehensive range of highly contextualized data across driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into critical issues and translate this data into actionable insights, enabling customers to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity solutions set the industry standard for accuracy and reliability, significantly enhancing the efficiency and productivity of fleet operations across the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments.

Our unwavering commitment remains focused on creating safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual listed on the ASX and NZX and boasts a team of nearly 650 professionals located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

To learn more about EROAD and our transformative solutions, please visit www.eroad.com .

