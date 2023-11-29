Trinity Consultants Acquires Longman Lindsey

The acquisition strengthens Trinity's position as the preeminent leader of acoustical excellence in the New York market and beyond.

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the built environment, EHS regulatory compliance, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of Longman Lindsey, a New York-based full-service acoustical consultancy with specialized expertise in the construction industry. The company will operate within Trinity's built environment business, combining the acoustical capabilities of Cerami, which Trinity acquired in 2022, and Longman Lindsay into one unified entity.

Longman Lindsey is one of the largest and most prominent independent acoustical consulting groups in the U.S. Together with Cerami, the organizations have more than 100 years of combined experience in working with world-class developers and architects; designing complex, iconic buildings; and navigating unique troubleshooting endeavors on a global scale.

Longman Lindsey president and founder John Longman will continue to be a key leader within Trinity's built environment division. Longman will work closely with Cerami's managing director, Jim Perry, and Herbert Els, divisional president, Built Environment.

"Longman Lindsey shares our ambition and ability to orchestrate tech-optimized symphonies of sound, space, and sustainability to help deliver buildings beyond expectation, from the initial planning and design phases to post-construction operations," Perry said. "The company's esteemed reputation, combined with their seasoned team, commitment to project excellence, and synergistic organizational structure will drive a competitive edge for Trinity's Built Environment division. We're excited to partner with John and his team to create lasting value for our clients and partners around the world."

The deal was driven by each organization's collective mission to expand its strong technical expertise, enable geographic growth opportunities, and more effectively respond and adapt to intensifying market demands and client expectations.

"We are pleased to join forces with a global natural and built environmental consulting firm and premier acoustic design and technology consultancy that will build on and extend our ability to serve clients and their projects," Longman said. "This partnership allows us to amplify our strengths and expand our market reach in groundbreaking ways."

The merger comes at a momentous time in Trinity's rich nearly 50-year history as it continues to expand and evolve to bring new capabilities to market via strategic organic growth and acquisitions while empowering clients to achieve new levels of success.

AEC Advisors advised Longman Lindsey on its sale to Trinity Consultants.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Longman Lindsey

Longman Lindsey is one of the largest and most prominent independent acoustical consulting groups in the United States. With offices in New York City and Los Angeles, the company provides informed acoustical solutions for design professionals at each stage of the creative process by conducting thorough investigation and analysis, and bringing unrivaled experience to every project. Longman Lindsey serves clients across the United States and abroad with concise, straightforward, and cost-effective recommendations to every acoustical design.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

