Sleep CBD, Chill CBD, and Extra Strength CBD Gummies Expand Martha's Evolving Wellness Assortment

SMITHS FALLS, ON & NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sleep deprived? Stressed? Sore? Martha Stewart has a CBD gummy for that!

Martha Stewart CBD Debuts New Need-Based Gummies Targeting Sleep, Stress, and Discomfort (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Just in time for the holidays, Martha Stewart CBD has unveiled a new line of need-based CBD gummies, broadening the brand's evolving wellness assortment. Martha Stewart CBD products provide consumers with convenient, plant-based solutions to help people feel their best all day, every day.

The new line was developed in response to consumer demand for targeted solutions that address their most common needs: sleep, stress, and the discomfort of aches and soreness. Each product is formulated with higher levels of CBD and powerful co-active ingredients selected for their known efficacy.

"I'm often asked how I maintain my energy with such a busy schedule, and for me it's essential to start each day well-rested, unbothered, and pain-free," said Martha Stewart. "I discovered CBD several years ago as a simple, effective, and natural solution to help address the discomforts of everyday life. Having benefited greatly from it myself, I set out to create a delicious and premium line of gummies that taste as good as they make you feel."

In partnership with Marquee Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation , a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, Martha's new solution-oriented formulations combine her signature elevated flavor profiles with Canopy Growth's unique consumer insights and continuous industry innovation. The result is three delicious, effective, and tailored new offerings:

25 mg CBD : 3 mg Melatonin



60 ct – $59.99 MSRP





25 mg CBD : 50 mg L-Theanine



60 ct – $59.99 MSRP





30 mg CBD



60 ct – $59.99 MSRP

"As consumers focus on finding the ways to feel their best, CBD use continues to grow, fueled by categories like gummies that have become an integral part of wellness routines," said Tara Rozalowsky, Chief Growth Officer and President, International, Canopy Growth. "Martha Stewart is a trusted household name because people of all ages turn to her for candid advice and simple, sensible solutions to everyday problems. The new Martha Stewart CBD needs-based gummies deliver just that – accessible, reliable relief when and where you need it most."

For more information on these new offerings, please visit marthastewartcbd.com, where the full lineup is available, or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://www.marthastewartcbd.com/pages/affiliate-program

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater wellbeing and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

