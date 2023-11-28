Allsteel Aspect Receives Declare Label Certification

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel, a leading innovator in workplace furnishings and architectural product solutions, is proud to announce that their Aspect wall solution system has achieved Declare Label (LBC Compliant). The Declare Label is a disclosure that serves as the "nutrition label for building products" and represents product chemical transparency, making it easier for specifiers to identify products that support human and environmental health.

Aspect is a frameless glass system that creates visual transparency for offices and conference rooms while maintaining acoustical privacy. The Aspect system components are thoughtfully designed for fit and function, ensuring installation consistency and ease. The Declare Label highlights the Aspects forward-looking design with a remarkable 30-year lifespan, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Beyond durability, the label outlines a spectrum of end-of-life options for Aspect, highlighting its potential for salvaging and reusability while confirming its recyclability (22-100%).

"At Allsteel, receiving Declare Labels on our products is more than just about the recognition; it's a testament to our commitment to sustainability and transparency," says Lisa Brunie-McDermott, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for HNI. "Each Declare Label represents a milestone in our journey towards creating products that not only meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility, but also empower our customers with clear information about our offerings. We are ensuring that every Allsteel product aligns with our vision for a better future. striving for a portfolio that not only enhances the workplace experience but also leaves a positive, lasting impact on the planet."

This Declare Label and dedication to chemical transparency exemplifies Allsteel's commitment to designing a better portfolio of sustainable products resulting in better impacts for the planet and better experiences for those within the workplace.

About Allsteel:

Since 1912, Allsteel Inc., an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has client experience centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube

