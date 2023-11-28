ABI Research Ranks Geotab as #1 Leader in Commercial Video Telematics

Geotab® receives top scores in innovation and implementation

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc., the global leader in connected transportation solutions, has been ranked as the number one video telematics provider by ABI research, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and high-quality, actionable data for fleet safety, performance and optimization.

Geotab Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Geotab offers 25 video telematics solutions through its Marketplace .The company's platform serves as a hardware-agnostic, AI-driven center for connected fleet and asset management. The flexibility and breadth of Geotab's offerings enables customers to find tailored solutions regardless of fleet size, specialization, or location of operations around the world. Through tight integration into the same MyGeotab® platform used to gain actionable insights about operations, productivity, safety, and sustainability, users gain valuable visual context to better understand what's happening in and around their fleet.

With over two decades of expertise, Geotab has continuously evolved its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of fleet management globally. The company recently surpassed 4 million subscriptions, reflecting the trust, reliability and continued commitment to innovation it has built within the industry. It has also seen a 93% increase in camera solution sales over the past year.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from ABI research" said Sabina Martin, AVP Product Management at Geotab. "Our video telematics offering speaks to the strength of Geotab's partner ecosystem and the flexibility of being able to enhance our platform with differentiated camera solutions, giving customers a significant choice of tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with their operations. When aligned with Geotab's data expertise and platform capabilities the insights we provide are impacting real-world improvements in safety and efficiency."

"ABI Research ranked Geotab as the commercial video telematics leader. Geotab's robust integration strategy results in a wealth of ecosystem partners, a broad product portfolio, and extensive vertical segments to place it in a strong position with the potential for massive scale during the continuing consolidation of the commercial video telematics industry," explains Adhish Luitel, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics, at ABI Research.

For more information on Geotab's commercial video telematics offerings, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/abi-research-video-telematics/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

© 2023 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo and MyGeotab are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.