If You Were Fingerprinted by BioMetric Impressions Corp. on or after January 8, 2015, You May Be Eligible for a Cash Payment from a Class Action Settlement.

A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against BioMetric Impressions Corp. ("BIC") regarding fingerprinting services it conducted allegedly in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA"). The case is Sayas v. BioMetric Impression Corp., Case No. 2020 CH 000210, pending in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois (the "Court"). Although BIC denies the allegations and any wrongdoing, the parties have decided to settle their dispute (the "Settlement"). BIC's agreement to settle this matter is not an admission of any wrongdoing, and the Court has not made any determination that BIC violated the law.

Who's included in the Class? All persons who were fingerprinted by BIC: (a) between January 8, 2015 and August 14, 2023; and (b) for whom such fingerprinting services were not paid by the State of Illinois pursuant to the CMS Contract (as defined in the Settlement Agreement).

What does the Settlement provide? BIC has agreed to create a fund in the amount of $10,850,000 to pay Class Members; settlement administration expenses; attorneys' fees, costs and expenses; and a service award to class representatives (the "Settlement Fund"). Each Class member who submits a timely, valid Claim Form may receive a payment out of the Settlement. Following the timely submission of a valid Claim Form and final approval of the Settlement by the Court, this payment will be sent to Class Members via electronic means or check. Although the exact amount of each Class Member's payment is and will be unknown until the Court grants final approval of the Settlement, Class Members who timely submit a valid Claim Form are eligible to receive up to $1,000. The amount could be less depending on several factors, including how many Class Members return valid Claim Forms. To receive a cash payment from the fund, you must complete and submit a Claim Form by February 22, 2024. Claim Forms can be completed online at www.BICBIPASettlement.com or may be submitted via email or by mail. For more information about this Settlement, including its benefits, your options, and a copy of the Agreement itself, please visit www.BICBIPASettlement.com or call 1-877-834-0275. Please call 1-877-834-0275 if you need to update your mailing address.

Your rights may be affected. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by January 8, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release your claims against BIC related to the alleged violations of BIPA, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by January 8, 2024. The detailed Notice available at www.BICBIPASettlement.com explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on March 5, 2024 at 11:00 am to consider whether to approve the Settlement Agreement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to 33.3% of the Settlement Fund plus reasonable out-of-pocket litigation costs not to exceed $30,000, and a service award for the Class Representatives of $6,000. You can appear at the hearing, but you do not have to. If you want, you can hire your own attorney at your own expense to appear or speak for you at the hearing.

