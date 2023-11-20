Xcyte Digital Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer, Xcyte Digital ("Xcyte" or the "Company") (TSXV: XCYT) and other company representatives joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSXV.

Xcyte Digital, is a leading provider of physical, virtual, and immersive event solutions. Xcyte Digital specializes in spatial computing for events, offering a unique, cost-effective multi-platform subscription service to give its customers exactly what they need. Xcyte Digital provides a one-stop shop for all event technology required to perform any size event.

Employees and stakeholders located in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. joined Xcyte's executive team live at the TMX Market Centre in a virtual capacity, hosting a simultaneous Market Open event in the Metaverse.

