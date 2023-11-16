LivePerson Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support report

Leading conversational AI company, recognized across multiple Gartner reports, fulfills all functional areas in Digital Customer Service and Support in new Gartner Market Guide report

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support for the second time in a row.

According to Gartner, "digital customer service offerings focus on seamless conversation orchestration across digital channels complementing, or in some cases replacing, traditional customer service platforms." The Market Guide is intended to help customer service and support technology leaders evaluate vendors in this market.

LivePerson fulfills all 9 functional areas in the Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, including:

Digital engagement (getting connected)

Co-browsing

Conversation orchestration

Knowledge management support

Continuous intelligence

Automation of engagement

Agent desktop

Integration or data ingestion capabilities

Forecasting and planning for persistent engagement

In addition to being named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, LivePerson has also been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies for three consecutive years, and was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms.

"LivePerson's platform was built on the premise that the same natural, conversational experiences we enjoy with friends and family should be available to consumers every time they interact with their favorite brands, especially when it comes to resolving issues and getting help," said Alex Kroman, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology at LivePerson. "We're excited to be recognized across multiple Gartner reports, including this second time in a row in the Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support."

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

