First Horizon Recognized as a Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 15th consecutive year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's list of BEST ADOPTION-FRIENDLY WORKPLACES, another recognition of the company as an employer of choice.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"First Horizon understands the value between work life balance and is committed to providing tools and resources for our associates," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We are honored to be recognized for the 15th consecutive year from the Dave Thomas Foundation for our efforts."

The Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey employers across the United States and score participants based on three criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits. In addition to the 100 Best list, the Foundation ranks employers by size, industry, paid leave, foster care benefits and impact. View the complete 2023 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and resources for employers at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation