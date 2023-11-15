Orbite Announces Astronaut Training Programs

Opens Pre-Booking - Reveals Founders Club

MERRIT ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbite , the premier space training and operations company developing dedicated Astronaut Training and Spaceflight Gateway campuses, today revealed its astronaut training programs, opened pre-booking and unveiled its Founders Club.

"We have spent the last two years designing our facilities and developing our astronaut training programs leveraging 60 years of pioneering work done by government space agencies and others to prepare the human mind and body for spaceflight," said Nicolas Gaume, Executive Chairman of Orbite. "We market tested these programs with an exclusive group of clients and are excited to now make them available to everyone."

"Our initial training programs reflect the available commercial spaceflight options", said Brienna Rommes, Director of Astronaut Training at Orbite. "At the same time, we are working to design our curriculum and facilities to support the missions of tomorrow, which will include professional astronauts, mission specialists, and career astronauts working in Low Earth Orbit, on the Moon and potentially Mars."

Orbite's astronaut training programs are designed to holistically prepare individuals physically, mentally, and spiritually for suborbital and orbital spaceflight missions across all providers. Orbite's initial programs include:

Astronaut Orientation – an entry level course for prospective space travelers to learn about the range of stratospheric, sub-orbital and orbital flight options and to experience space training.

Suborbital Training – a comprehensive program for prospective sub-orbital participants designed to maximize understanding, safety and enjoyment in space.

Orbital Training – a multiweek in-depth program that prepares individuals for living and working in a free-flying spacecraft.

"What we are announcing today is just the beginning," said Jason Andrews, CEO of Orbite. "First you train, then you fly, and we are working with all spaceflight providers to curate unique experiences and missions for our clients. We are building our first Astronaut Training and Spaceflight Gateway Campus in Florida with a planned opening in 2026 and are well along identifying other unique locations to expand our training and mission preparation capabilities leveraging other unique geographies."

The first 500 participants to make a fully refundable pre-booking deposit will automatically be enrolled in Orbite's Founders Club, an exclusive community with priority access to wide range of trainings and offerings as well as special privileges at Orbite's Spaceflight Gateway campuses.

The development of the Astronaut Training and Spaceflight Gateway Campus enables Orbite to deliver on its core mission of holistically preparing individuals to experience and explore space safely. It will provide interstellar explorers with the tools and training needed to maximize the impact and enjoyment of their journey. Additional information regarding Orbite's astronaut training programs, and pre-bookings, can be found at www.orbitespace.com.

About Orbite

Orbite (orbit in French) is the premier space training company for ultimate adventurers. Orbite is developing dedicated Astronaut Training and Spaceflight Gateway Campuses with specialized astronaut training facilities that will reimagine the human spaceflight experience. For more information, please visit: www.Orbitespace.com and @orbitespace on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

