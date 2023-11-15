Monport Laser Unveils The 2023 Black Friday Event with Precision Laser Engravers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport is excited to announce its official Black Friday event! During the event, you'll find fantastic savings across a wide range of Monport products. Monport laser engraver machines are a great gift this holiday season, making the perfect upgrade for small businesses or hobbyists alike. Whether you already have a laser engraver or are looking to pick one up for the first time, the Monport Black Friday event is sure to have something for you.

Receive Free Accessories With the Purchase Of Certain Machines

Monport Black Friday event includes discounts on a wide range of their laser engraving machines. With up to 60% off a wide range of products, you'll find everything from the beginner-friendly K40 Pro to the high-end 150W laser on sale. This is the biggest sale of the year, and you won't want to miss out on these discounts before they're gone. One of the biggest benefits of the Black Friday event isn't just the discounted lasers themselves, but also the ability to get additional accessories for free with your purchase. Should you pick up an CO2 80W or higher machine, you'll be able to choose two of the following at no additional charge: Lightburn DSP license ($120 value), Monport air fume extractor ($225 value), Monport 4-wheel rotary ($170 value), or a $150 gift card to the Monport website. Your choice of two of these items, alongside a file pack, will be automatically added to your cart at no extra cost with all purchases of 80W or higher lasers.

Now, to get into the Monport Black Friday event a little more, you'll find that for machines below 80W, your favorite creator's discount code, like CREATEDWORKSHOP10, will still save you money at checkout. However, with 80W or higher machines, those discount codes will not apply as the savings is already high on them.

Start Your Laser Engraving Journey with Monport K40 CO2 Laser Engraver

Leading the way is the budget- and beginner-friendly K40 Pro CO2 Laser Engraver. This 40W laser now comes packed with not just a Lightburn motherboard and red dot pointer, but also a built-in air assist. This is an industry-leading function of the K40, and something that you likely won't find anywhere else. Air assist is crucial to getting a clean cut on your material, and now you won't have to cobble together bits and pieces from other brands to achieve it on your K40. You'll also find that the laser head isn't just compatible with air assist, but also variable focus distance so you can use the K40 with various thicknesses of materials without having to change out the bed. On sale from $650 to $550, using your favorite creator code (like CREATEDWORKSHOP10), you can save even more and pick up the laser for $495.

Upgrade Your Workspace with Monport Onyx 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver

If you need a bigger bed than the K40 Pro offers but aren't quite ready for a full-size laser, then check out the Monport Onyx. This 55W desktop CO2 laser cutter has a bed size of 12x20 and is a perfect step up from the K40. You'll get a rotary kit in the package so you can do tumblers and more right out of the gate, as well. There's a built-in 5MP camera to help with aligning and positioning your engraving, as well as a built-in chiller to make it an all-in-one solution for your cutting and engraving needs. Typically $3,000, during the Black Friday event the Monport Onyx is discounted to $2,200, but your favorite creator code drops it even further to $1,980. That's a savings of $1,020, making now a great time to pick up this small business-starting laser.

Elevate Your Business with Monport 80W CO2 Laser Cutter

However, if that's not enough for your needs, then step it up to the Monport 80W CO2 laser cutter. With a work bed of 36x24, this laser is great for those small businesses that need more room to engrave or just more power to speed up their jobs. The 80W tube nearly doubles the power of the Onyx 55W and is 2x more powerful than the K40 Pro. With a built-in air assist and auto-focus Z bed, the 80W laser engraver is ideal for small business owners who are looking to upgrade this Black Friday. Normally $4,600, right now you can score the Monport 80W laser cutter with two free items mentioned above for $3,800. That's a savings of up to $2,200, and something you won't want to miss out on.

Take Your Business To the Next Level with Monport 130W CO2 Laser Cutter

Finally, it is worth mentioning the 130W CO2 laser cutter. This really is one of the best lasers that Monport has to offer with a large bed size, powerful tube, and great savings this Black Friday. With a bed that measures 55x35, you can fit a full-width sheet of plywood in this massive laser, as well as speed up cutting and engraving times as well. Normally $7,300, it's on sale for $5,900 during the Black Friday sale. Coming in with a $1,400 discount, you're getting a powerful laser with a built-in chiller and massive engraving bed that will take any small business to the next level.

These are only a few items that are on sale during the Monport Black Friday event. To view everything on sale, be sure to check out the Monport website for all the latest deals, sales, and discounts to be had. Simply head to this Black Friday event landing page and you'll see every discount that Monport currently has to offer throughout the promotion period.

