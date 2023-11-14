TRANSFIX LAUNCHES RFP MANAGER TO STREAMLINE FREIGHT PROCUREMENT WITH SOURCE-TO-SETTLE EXECUTION SYSTEM

– New all-in-one centralized tool allows shippers to launch an RFP in minutes –

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix") announced today the launch of RFP Manager, a new tool designed to streamline the often manual and time-consuming RFP and freight procurement process by allowing shippers to complete every step, from sourcing to settlement, all in one place.

Transfix Launches New Brand Identity and Positioning (PRNewswire)

RFP Manager, the newest feature on the Transfix Shipper App, features a centralized dashboard with automated bid management and acceptance workflows combined with powerful analytics capabilities, empowering shippers to partner with their selected carriers at a fair market price, all while reducing the time it typically takes to run an RFP or mini-bid.

Through RFP Manager's digitalized and automated processes, shippers can now launch an RFP in minutes and invite brokers and carriers to participate in the bidding. Carriers can then access the RFP through their own portal link sent via email and easily submit their bid.

Once the bidding window is closed, shippers can compare carrier bids, get visibility into lane-level pricing insights, and make data-driven award decisions. From there, transportation professionals can immediately begin executing freight in one seamless process – all inside the Transfix Shipper App.

"The RFP process has long been outdated and in need of an innovative overhaul," said Jonathan Salama, Co-founder and CEO of Transfix. "I'm incredibly excited to bring a product to the market that empowers both shippers and their suppliers and sets a new bar for freight procurement solutions."

"Market research and a robust beta program were key development milestones that delivered crucial insights and learnings," said Savar Sareen, Senior Product Manager at Transfix. "As a result, we recognized - and prioritized - the importance of building a product that not only streamlined the RFP process but allowed shippers to feel confident running RFPs more frequently to address the volatility in the market."

RFP Manager is a new tool available, free of charge, to all shippers through the Transfix Shipper App. For more information please visit https://transfix.io/rfp-manager.

About Transfix

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io .

Media Contact

Matt Burkey, Carve Communications for Transfix

matt@carvecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transfix