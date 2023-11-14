The Skin of Color Society Kicks Off a Season of Giving with its My Best Winter Skin Campaign

The first of its kind campaign is built around public education, volunteerism and giving in support of much-needed mentorship and research in skin of color dermatology

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin of Color Society (SOCS), the world's leading professional skin of color dermatology organization, has established a national health awareness day known as My Best Winter Skin Day, kicking off an annual seasonal campaign built around public education, volunteerism and giving. While raising awareness about a common skin condition that affects people of all ages, skin types and tones in the colder months of the year, funds raised through this public educational campaign will go to the SOCS Foundation to help support innovative research and mentorship in skin of color dermatology.

Chicago volunteers (top) with SOCS members (center l-r): Drs. Roopal Kundu, Caroline Robinson & Elizabeth Kiracofe) with Northwestern Univ. Dermatology Interest Group students, led by Pres. Hannah Soltari (seated, far right). Lower: Volunteers from the Howard Univ. Dermatology Society, led by Shanae’ Henry & Ugonna Nwannunu, (far left), with Andrea Speight, Sr. Mgr. Medical & Community Relations- DEI, Integrated Medical Communications, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty (far right). (PRNewswire)

My Best Winter Skin Day launched nationally on October 24, featuring two successful community outreach events in Chicago and Washington, D.C., involving teams of SOCS members, medical students and dermatology residents from Northwestern University and Howard University respectively. As part of their public outreach activities, participating SOCS volunteers shared educational tips for managing winter skin that were developed by the SOCS Patient Education Committee, and distributed free moisturizers generously donated by campaign sponsors, La Roche-Posay and CeraVe. Campaign support was also provided by Restore Hair.

Building on the tremendous momentum of these two MBWS launch events, SOCS members in 18 states in the USA have committed to conduct outreach events in their communities and on college campuses in the coming winter months. In a variety of settings, SOCS volunteers will distribute MBWS educational material and donated moisturizers in SOCS-branded travel bags to raise awareness about optimal winter skin care and generate donations to the SOCS Foundation.

Winter skin is a seasonal condition that can be bothersome, uncomfortable or even unsightly for many people. The cold, dry air draws moisture from the skin, leading to dryness, cracking, itching, and even bleeding. SOCS' dermatologic experts recommend the following steps to keep skin healthy during harsh, winter weather:

Moisturize daily . Pay attention to areas that are more prone to dryness because of exposure to the outside elements. Moisturize within 3-5 minutes of patting the skin dry after bathing or showering.

Think thick. Heavier creams and ointments may be more effective than lotions in colder months.

Be gentle . Avoid harsh cleansers that may strip the skin of its natural oils. Use suds-free and fragrance-free soaps.

Go cool. Shower or bathe in lukewarm water for no more than 10 minutes at a time.

Cover up . Wear gloves, mittens and scarves to protect your skin from the cold and the harsh effects of wind on the skin.

Protect skin. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen even in the winter.

Stay hydrated . It's important all year long.

To learn more about how to engage with SOCS and support mentorship and research, as well as the My Best Winter Skin Campaign, visit here.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is a globally recognized leader in advancing skin of color dermatology, with dermatologist members from 30 countries around the world. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, the SOCS mission is to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. Since inception, SOCS has worked tirelessly to strengthen the pipeline of dermatology students, and residents as well as comprehensively train dermatology fellows in delivering culturally competent care to diverse populations. SOCS membership includes highly skilled mentors across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service and academia). SOCS has successfully mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents and fellows and has awarded various research, fellowship, observership, career development and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. www.skinofcolorsociety.org

