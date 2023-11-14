An affiliate of Centre Lane Partners Acquires the Appliances division of Instant Brands, maker of kitchen appliances consumer favorites including Instant Pot®

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC ("Centre Lane") is pleased to announce that on November 8, 2023 an entity affiliated with Centre Lane has completed the acquisition of the Appliances Division of Instant Brands ("Instant Brands Appliances" or the "Company"), which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 12, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Instant Brands Appliances designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands including Instant®. The Company revolutionized the electric pressure cooker category with its Instant Pot portfolio of products.

With this transaction and recapitalization, Instant Brands Appliances is well-positioned as a strong platform with leading brands and strong customer relationships. Going forward, the Company expects to leverage its brands to bring new and exciting products to the kitchen appliances segment.

"We are delighted to be affiliated with such strong brands," stated Quinn Morgan, Managing Director of Centre Lane. "Instant Brands Appliances is well positioned to benefit from our CLP-VCF™ and we look forward to working with the Company to bring innovation to the kitchen appliances segment as we evolve and grow the Company's product assortment," added Mayank Singh, Managing Director of Centre Lane.

Centre Lane was advised by Jones Day and financing for the transaction was provided by MidCap Financial.

About Instant Brands Appliances

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands including Instant®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

Media contact

Quinn Morgan

IR@centrelanepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centre Lane Partners, LLC