RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB428.1 million ( US$58.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,044.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was 24.7% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 50.0% in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB172.7 million ( US$23 .7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB505 .2 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB197.5 million ( US$27.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB328 .6 million in the same period of 2022.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

"The end of the third quarter of 2023 marked one year since the new regulatory framework for the e-vapor industry came into effect," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "As a legitimate industry participant, we have remained dedicated to developing our product portfolio to provide adult smokers with compliant, superior-quality products. While we have made some progress with our recovery, we are still facing external challenges, especially the impact of illegal products. We recognize that many users are still unaware of these new regulations, such as flavor restrictions, which has slowed their adoption of the new national standard products. To address these near-term obstacles, we will forge ahead with our core strategy: providing a wide variety of quality, compliant products across an extensive range of price points to meet users' various needs. Meanwhile, we are making efforts to enhance users' understanding of the new regulations and collaborating with regulators to combat illegal products and create a healthy and orderly market. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we believe that more users will gradually switch to our products as increased awareness of the new regulations and the dangers of substandard, illegal products rises."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In the third quarter of 2023, we continued to face significant headwinds due to competition from illegal products. Against this challenging backdrop, we resolutely executed our strategy and focused on improving profitability, which continues to be our top priority. Our strategic cost optimization initiatives have begun to demonstrate positive outcomes, including a consistent reduction in our non-GAAP operating loss and signs of recovery in our non-GAAP net profit margin. Notably, we achieved a second consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow this quarter, underscoring our business' resilience in the post-regulatory era. Looking forward, we will remain committed to enhancing our financial performance and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB428.1 million (US$58.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,044.4 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of our older products and the competition of illegal products in the market, which resurged after the regulator's special action ended in April 2023.

Gross profit was RMB105.7 million (US$14.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB522.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was 24.7% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 50.0% in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the imposition of a 36% excise tax, which came into effect on November 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB145.0 million (US$19.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB56.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the changes in share-based compensation expenses, which were RMB24.8 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with positive RMB176.6 million in the same period of 2022. The changes in share-based compensation expenses consisted of (i) positive RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) RMB29.8 million (US$4.1 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) positive RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB39.7 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB52.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

General and administrative expenses were RMB74.5 million (US$10.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with positive RMB41.7 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the changes in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB30.8 million (US$4.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB46.0 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

Loss from operations was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with profit from operations of RMB465.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB70.9 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB172.7 million (US$23.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB505.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB197.5 million (US$27.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB328.6 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.130 (US$0.018) and RMB0.127 (US$0.017) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.381 and RMB0.379, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.149 (US$0.020) and RMB0.146 (US$0.020), respectively, in the third quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.247 and RMB0.246, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,132.5 million (US$2,074.1 million), compared with RMB15,786.6 million as of June 30, 2023. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB67.5 million (US$9.2 million).

Recent Development

To catch potential growth opportunities in the international market, on November 10, 2023, the Company terminated an existing non-competition agreement with Relx Inc., which had been entered into on December 16, 2020. The termination of this agreement gives the Company the flexibility to build an international presence in the future by conducting tobacco harm reduction product business outside China.

Dividend Payment

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.01 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on December 1, 2023 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The payment date is expected to be on or around December 15, 2023 and on or around December 22, 2023 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 29, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, September 30, September 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,268,512 2,523,977 345,940 Restricted cash 20,574 53,207 7,293 Short-term bank deposits, net 7,084,879 3,156,599 432,648 Receivables from online payment platforms 3,000 4,362 598 Short-term investments 2,434,864 2,568,599 352,056 Accounts and notes receivable, net 51,381 84,023 11,516 Inventories 130,901 78,323 10,735 Amounts due from related parties 5,112 155,540 21,319 Prepayments and other current assets, net 198,932 488,636 66,973 Total current assets 11,198,155 9,113,266 1,249,078 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 87,871 67,829 9,297 Intangible assets, net 7,552 5,988 821 Long-term investments, net 8,000 434,949 59,615 Deferred tax assets, net 63,894 63,894 8,758 Right-of-use assets, net 75,008 57,883 7,934 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,515,428 2,659,451 364,508 Long-term investment securities, net 3,409,458 4,170,629 571,632 Other non-current assets, net 13,458 6,054 830 Total non-current assets 5,180,669 7,466,677 1,023,395 Total assets 16,378,824 16,579,943 2,272,473







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 269,346 240,001 32,895 Contract liabilities 75,226 68,253 9,355 Salary and welfare benefits payable 127,749 80,961 11,097 Taxes payable 109,676 82,460 11,302 Amounts due to related parties 423 - - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 161,455 105,839 14,507 Lease liabilities - current portion 45,955 35,703 4,894 Total current liabilities 789,830 613,217 84,050







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 8,653 8,653 1,186 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 39,968 29,612 4,059 Total non-current liabilities 48,621 38,265 5,245 Total liabilities 838,451 651,482 89,295















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,569,060 15,942,807 2,185,144 Noncontrolling interests (28,687) (14,346) (1,966) Total shareholders' equity 15,540,373 15,928,461 2,183,178







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,378,824 16,579,943 2,272,473

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 1,044,424 378,123 428,069 58,672

4,992,767 995,069 136,386 Cost of revenues (522,451) (171,733) (222,056) (30,435)

(2,835,908) (472,482) (64,759) Excise tax on products - (107,853) (100,313) (13,749)

- (272,624) (37,366) Gross profit 521,973 98,537 105,700 14,488

2,156,859 249,963 34,261

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (52,544) (45,226) (39,698) (5,441)

(251,125) (170,685) (23,394) General and administrative expenses 41,746 41,368 (74,519) (10,213)

(182,604) (289,655) (39,701) Research and development expenses (45,978) (43,317) (30,785) (4,218)

(187,552) (150,784) (20,667) Total operating expenses (56,776) (47,175) (145,002) (19,872)

(621,281) (611,124) (83,762)

















Income/(loss) from operations 465,197 51,362 (39,302) (5,384)

1,535,578 (361,161) (49,501)

















Other income：















Interest income, net 56,237 162,888 158,259 21,691

126,112 469,950 64,412 Investment income 38,104 20,588 21,028 2,882

110,974 63,001 8,635 Others, net 16,573 21,380 33,246 4,557

249,016 183,783 25,190 Income before income tax 576,111 256,218 173,231 23,746

2,021,680 355,573 48,736 Income tax expense (70,871) (51,502) (534) (73)

(387,823) (34,465) (4,724) Net income 505,240 204,716 172,697 23,673

1,633,857 321,108 44,012 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1,883 1,929 1,709 234

(35,842) 4,299 589 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 503,357 202,787 170,988 23,439

1,669,699 316,809 43,423 Other comprehensive income/(loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustments 618,060 563,078 (81,069) (11,111)

1,152,674 333,913 45,767 Unrealized income on long-term investment securities - 5,539 3,508 481

- 11,920 1,634 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 618,060 568,617 (77,561) (10,630)

1,152,674 345,833 47,401 Total comprehensive income 1,123,300 773,333 95,136 13,043

2,786,531 666,941 91,413 Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 1,883 1,929 1,709 234

(35,842) 4,299 589 Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 1,121,417 771,404 93,427 12,809

2,822,373 662,642 90,824

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.381 0.154 0.130 0.018

1.258 0.241 0.033 Diluted 0.379 0.150 0.127 0.017

1.244 0.236 0.032

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















Basic 1,322,824,853 1,318,628,588 1,316,452,743 1,316,452,743

1,327,552,588 1,317,292,081 1,317,292,081 Diluted 1,329,164,753 1,353,296,802 1,344,359,144 1,344,359,144

1,341,861,541 1,344,018,578 1,344,018,578

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income 505,240 204,716 172,697 23,673

1,633,857 321,108 44,012 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses (24,189) (15,338) (4,045) (554)

(48,232) 4,571 627 General and administrative expenses (128,200) (90,923) 29,771 4,080

(207,219) 140,190 19,215 Research and development expenses (24,242) (12,229) (936) (128)

(53,240) 1,490 204 Non-GAAP net income 328,609 86,226 197,487 27,071

1,325,166 467,359 64,058

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 503,357 202,787 170,988 23,439

1,669,699 316,809 43,423 Add: share-based compensation expenses (176,631) (118,490) 24,790 3,398

(308,691) 146,251 20,046 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 326,726 84,297 195,778 26,837

1,361,008 463,060 63,469

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.247 0.064 0.149 0.020

1.025 0.352 0.048 - Diluted 0.246 0.062 0.146 0.020

1.014 0.345 0.047 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,322,824,853 1,318,628,588 1,316,452,743 1,316,452,743

1,327,552,588 1,317,292,081 1,317,292,081 - Diluted 1,329,164,753 1,353,296,802 1,344,359,144 1,344,359,144

1,341,861,541 1,344,018,578 1,344,018,578

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,



2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (1,016,862) 41,339 67,452 9,245

735,695 (121,895) (16,707)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 211,064 431,683 967,342 132,585

(4,885,585) 1,780,979 244,103

Net cash used in financing activities (19,822) (199,080) (229,492) (31,454)

(326,623) (424,226) (58,145)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,772 48,393 (5,562) (762)

173,813 53,240 7,298

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (802,848) 322,335 799,740 109,614

(4,302,700) 1,288,098 176,549

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 1,709,615 1,455,109 1,777,444 243,619

5,209,467 1,289,086 176,684

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 906,767 1,777,444 2,577,184 353,233

906,767 2,577,184 353,233



