PACSUN AND FORMULA 1® LAUNCH NEW COLLECTION AND PREVIEW EXPERIENCE IN LOS ANGELES

Event at The h.wood Group's Poppy Nightclub Sets the Stage for High Energy Capsule, Merging Culture, Music, Sports and Fashion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun continues Formula 1® momentum with a new collection which includes a race-inspired capsule in advance of the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. The collection encompasses the essence of sport culture with updated silhouettes and restocks of iconic best-sellers. As part of the wider range, there is a limited-piece collection that captures the vibrant spirit of Las Vegas with iconic branding, items that boast innovative styles and designs, and distinctive color pops.

(PRNewswire)

"Seeing how our F1 collections resonate with our fans is exciting. We're all about giving our community the apparel they want with each drop, but beyond that, we create experiences designed to be special and accessible. The new collection includes a limited-capsule around the most anticipated race of the year. This drop really captures a lot of what we're about at Pacsun - art, sports, fashion, culture and more," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun.

To champion the launch, Pacsun hosted a premium preview event at the beloved Los Angeles nightclub Poppy on November 6th in collaboration with luxury hospitality and lifestyle marketing company The h.wood Group, serving as a precursor for the debut. Complete with a collection display, the club was transformed into a space of speed, style and entertainment, providing fans, influencers, artists, creators, and friends of the brand with a first-look at the new collection. Pacsun leadership, such as Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnership and Tyler MacDonald, Associate Director of Brand Creative, were present, alongside brand partners like Corey Populus of Circulate, Kacey Lynch of Bricks & Woods, amongst others. Notable attendees also included comedian DeRay Davis , artist Bryce Xavier and gamer Michael Evans .

Upon arrival, guests were immediately immersed into the Pacsun and Formula 1® takeover. Themed elements adored the space, including an interactive kiosk, apparel displays, engaging photo moments, bespoke cocktails and more. Staff and attendees were outfitted in the latest styles, further amplifying the overall ambiance.

The new Formula 1® collection features all new women's, men's and unisex styles, from shorts, to cargo, joggers and track pants, long and short sleeved graphic tees, hoodies and anoraks, and jackets, that embrace the race aesthetic. The apparel showcases a blend of new patterns and colorways, incorporating gradient body colors, eco-friendly fabrications, special motifs and unique graphic techniques.

The latest designs range from $30.00 - $600.00 USD in inclusive sizing from XS - 2XL. The collection is widely available for purchase starting today, November 10th, allowing consumers to suit up in time for the race.

Pacsun is also bringing the excitement directly to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip over race weekend at the Wynn. Fans will have access to merchandise poolside in a dedicated Pacsun area, where visitors are welcome to explore the collection while capturing their experience on a branded step and repeat and 360 photo booth from Thursday, November 16 to Friday, November 17th. Later Friday evening, Pacsun will be popping up at Delilah with a Formula 1® booth and surprise and delight moments for guests with VIP product gifting upon exiting the famed venue.

Imagery from the event can be accessed HERE (photo credit: Nesrin Danan @blackprints ), as well as images of the collection HERE .

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

About The h.wood Group:

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

About Poppy:

Immerse yourself in a fantasy where nightclub meets high-fashion playground. Located on one of Los Angeles' most bustling boulevards, Poppy is a nightlife concept unlike any other. Surrounded by a menagerie of characters from a storybook setting, guests are transported to a world of whimsy and mischief. From the colorful garden to the opulent library, this dream-like venue is meant for exploration and discovery.

Media Contact:

Rachel Barke

rachel@elementbrandgroup.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/PacSun) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacsun