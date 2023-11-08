Hall of Fame Health Announces New Leadership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Health, a healthcare concierge and care coordinator formed in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, announced today a new Board of Directors. The company, which was formed at the behest of Hall of Famers who have seen teammates struggle and wanted to use their platform to do more, connects former NFL players and their families with their nationwide network of hospitals and health systems, and behavioral health providers for mental health, substance abuse, and crisis management. Partners of Hall of Fame Health represent the country's best available specialty healthcare services. Hall of Fame Health also advises individuals and families on their benefits and helps advocate and educate them on the complexity of insurance, benefits, and care options.

This new Board of Directors comes at a time of growth for Hall of Fame Health, as it previously announced relationships with several collegiate alumni groups and veteran organizations with plans to expand to serve athletic departments, collegiate conferences, additional sports, and veteran communities. The new names on the Board represent thought leaders within football and other communities and individuals within the Hall of Fame Health network passionate about making a positive difference.

2023 Hall of Fame Health Board of Directors:

Tony Boselli, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Class of 2022

Ashley Brown, Co-Founder of Off the Field NFL Wives Association

Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Class of 2015

Dr. Drew Dossett, Orthopedic Surgeon and Spine Consultant for Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Stars

Ignacio Garza, Executive Director, Special Forces Foundation

Jay Glazer, Sports Journalist, Fox Sports

Jeremy Hogue, President, Hall of Fame Health

Mike Singletary, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Class of 1998

"This organization has always been by players for players," said Jeremy Hogue, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Health. "This board reflects that mindset and added leaders who have spent their lives serving NFL families and communities we've expanded to help, like our Special Forces partners. Anchored by three Pro Football Hall of Famers, Tony, Tim, and Mike, our new Board of Directors is a strong group that will steer Hall of Fame Health forward. As we expand, more accomplished former players and talented leaders will join our Board."

Hall of Fame linebacker and Chicago Bears Legend Mike Singletary said, "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help improve the healthcare for retired NFL players and their families."

