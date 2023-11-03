HOKA® Introduces Partnership with Designer & Digital Creator, Nicole McLaughlin, to Re-Imagine the New Mafate THREE2

A LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION EXPANDING HOKA'S ICONIC TRAIL FRANCHISE

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA® , a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce its latest integrated partnership and brand campaign with designer and digital creator, Nicole McLaughlin . Coming together for the first time this November 2023, the collection combines Nicole's whimsical approach to fashion, with HOKA's iconic trail franchise. The collaboration brings to life a truly one-of-a-kind take on HOKA's new Mafate THREE2, a new-to-market style launched by the brand just this October.

HOKA x Nicole McLaughlin collaboration featuring the Mafate Three2 (PRNewswire)

With Nicole's unique design inspirations at the forefront, this distinct spin on the original silhouette of the Mafate THREE2 combines key elements of the original trail sneaker, including a quick lace system and compression molded EVA midsole, with new elements to emulate Nicole's design influence. Such new additions include the dirt and water resistant four-in-one gaiter system with hook and loop attachments, and cinched opening at entry. Additionally, the shoe is finished with five utility pockets, co-branded labels, and a Velcro heel spike – bringing to life a street-ready spinoff of the new trail offering.

Travis Wiseman, Director of Product, Lifestyle Footwear at HOKA said, "Over the past few years, HOKA has delivered aspirational collaborations in our lifestyle footwear category – diversifying and growing it alongside our core offerings. This partnership in particular brings together the technical properties of our newest trail shoe – the Mafate THREE2 – and marries it seamlessly with Nicole's out-of-the-box design perspective. Working with Nicole has allowed HOKA to honor our roots on the trail with a design that speaks directly to what our future consumers are looking for."

"My collaboration with HOKA allowed me to dive deep into multifunctional design, and the Mafate THREE2 hybrid was the perfect canvas to create a modular gaiter attachment" said Nicole McLaughlin. "I was fortunate to work closely with their design team, who helped bring my idea to life. It has multiple pockets, combining the HOKA brand's performance aesthetic with my tongue-in-cheek design language."

Beyond the physical product, the collaboration comes to life through a series of additional key touch points including a Humans of HOKA film featuring Nicole, an intimate friends & family event in HOKA's home of Southern California, and campaign imagery shot by Nicole herself.

Available for an MSRP of $250, this limited-time HOKA x Nicole McLaughlin Mafate THREE2 is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

HOKA x Nicole McLaughlin collaboration featuring the Mafate Three2 with module gaiter attachment (PRNewswire)

HOKA ONE ONE. (PRNewsFoto/HOKA ONE ONE) (PRNewswire)

