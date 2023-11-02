True Classic Expands Physical Retail Footprint To Touch All Regions of the U.S. with New Brick & Mortar Locations

The Premium Menswear Brand Grows IRL to 8 Locations across 7 Major Cities Just In Time For Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic , the leading direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, announced today the expansion of their physical retail presence reaching seven top markets across the country by the end of the year.

True Classic (PRNewswire)

Having amassed $250M in just four years, True Classic is focusing efforts on rapid expansion of brick and mortar retail, a natural next step to engage their customer in person as well as reach a new audience. This strategic roll-out is centered around bringing True Classic into a physical presence geographically dispersed across the United States to meet their customer base where they are. The new locations will be located in the Houston, Dallas and Miami areas.

"We already have an extremely loyal shopper in the DTC space," said True Classic co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barlett. "Once they purchase True Classic, more often than not, the customer returns with a repeat purchase and also buys into other categories. We are looking for those same offerings and results in a brick and mortar space and there is an extremely high amount of potential in these store openings as we are going to the markets where our loyal customers live. As we start to build this physical presence in these top markets, both existing and new customers will be able to truly experience the True Classic brand in a hands-on way."

The new stores, which will highlight the breadth of True Classic offerings including core, active, and lifestyle categories, implement a digital first experience with large screen technology to fully introduce and engage the customer with the brand. The technology will also provide ability to quickly turnover campaign and marketing visuals and highlight brand moments as well as holiday campaigns. Known for their savvy approach to social media and digital marketing, True Classic's creative capabilities are on full display in real-time and showcase their comedic content throughout the physical space in the same way one would experience it on social media.

"We're excited about our digital first store design which allows our customers to interact with the product in a way they haven't been able to in the past," said Matt Kawadler, Chief Operating Officer at True Classic. "The technology will allow our customer to see the product displayed in different ways, how it's styled, how it's worn, and most importantly, really get a visual on how our product compares and excels to what's currently in the marketplace."

In 2022, True Classic partnered with Leap, a third party operator, to open five pop up stores across Los Angeles, San Jose, Chicago and Washington, D.C. While those pop ups will continue to operate, the brand is confident in taking physical retail operations in house, enabling them to outfit the space with their elevated, approachable branding that resonates with their consumer.

"Being at the helm of creative direction and operations is crucial to our next step in physical retail," said Brent Paulsen, VP, Head of Retail. "While we had great success with our current stores through our strategic partner, having True Classic owned and operated locations will allow us to be fully immersed and connected with our consumer."

The first new location officially opens in Houston, TX at the Houston Galleria today. The Miami location is slated to open in mid-November and the Dallas location is slated to open on December 1. To learn more about True Classic, visit trueclassictees.com

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, True Classic is a US-based, internationally available DTC fashion brand reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft fabrics, intentional fit and versatility as well as inclusive sizing ranging from S-3XL to fit all men's body types. The company is rooted in philanthropy and True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. Each month, the company donates over 40,000 T-shirts to homeless vets, shelters, and schools alongside a partnership with Tiny House Project. True Classic also always makes sure to be a pioneer in the private sector when it comes to giving back, fulfilling teachers' Amazon wishlists for back to school, providing clothes in natural disaster situations and donating time and resources for humanitarian crises throughout the US. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com or follow on Instagram at @trueclassic. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE True Classic