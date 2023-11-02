From Survival to Strategic Exit: The Barre Code's Journey with Franworth

Strategic Alliance with Franworth Leads to the Barre Code Acquisition by Barre3,

Culminating the World's Second Largest Barre Fitness System

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth and The Barre Code forged a strategic partnership in August 2020, in the heart of unprecedented economic challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. This alliance not only ensured the brand's resilience during a period where 30% of boutique fitness industry players shut down permanently, it also catapulted The Barre Code towards robust growth culminating in a strategic acquisition by Barre3. The Barre Code is now part of the largest omnichannel boutique fitness brand independently owned and operated by women.

Franworth played a pivotal role in driving The Barre Code's same-store sales increase by 38% in 2022 and 17% in 2023. Dave Keil, President of Franworth, emphasized, "Our partnership with The Barre Code embodies Franworth's core mission: to lead foundational building and growth of franchise systems alongside our brand partners, bringing functional expertise in areas like marketing, operations, legal, finance and supply chain, to foster success even amidst unprecedented challenges. We not only kept the doors open but also achieved exceptional year-over-year growth."

Ariana Chernin and Jillian Lorenz, the visionary co-founders of The Barre Code, expressed their gratitude, affirming, "Franworth's mentorship and expertise in the franchising industry were pivotal throughout this transformative journey. They guided us by optimizing our strategy to increase first-time customers and refine our membership offering to boost retention allowing The Barre Code to not only thrive during an uncertain time in the fitness industry but also positioned us for the right strategic exit."

Effective October 2nd, The Barre Code franchise system has been acquired by Barre3, a fitness studio sharing the same values and a mission to empower clients through barre fitness. Barre3 and The Barre Code are aligned in mission and mindset, with a shared passion for empowerment, inclusivity, and growth. This alignment along with a shared respect and admiration for each brand's achievements made the acquisition a natural decision for both parties. The acquisition marks the establishment of the world's second-largest barre fitness system.

Dave Keil expressed, "We extend our best wishes to Jill, Ari, and the entire Barre Code team as they embark on this exciting new chapter. Their journey is a testament to the power of innovation of our strategic partnership."

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth accelerates brand value by building, incubating, and growing brands, using a franchise model, and leveraging our shared resources platform. The leadership team has over 450 years of combined franchise experience, including seasoned franchise executive, Dave Keil; three International Franchise Association (IFA) board members in founder and CEO John Rotche, Managing Partner David Barr, and Franworth Beauty Division CEO Meg Roberts; two IFA Entrepreneur of the Year recipients in Rotche and Barr, as well as former NFL star and entrepreneur Drew Brees. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, Garage Kings®, HealthSource America's Chiropractor® MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, and MosquitoNix®. For more information, visit Franworth.com.

About The Barre Code

The Barre Code goes beyond the barre to offer cardio, strength training, and restorative classes with an emphasis on positivity and empowerment. Clients of all fitness levels and abilities will leave feeling stronger than ever with a wide variety of class styles, body-positive motivation, and custom-curated playlists. Visit thebarrecode.com.

