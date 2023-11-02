EcoFlow Unveils Black Friday Offers on Best-in-Class Power

Top home safeguard and power solutions make for the perfect gifts this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is ready for Black Friday and offering unbeatable prices on portable power stations, solar generators and solar panels, just in time for the holidays.

Whether shoppers are seeking the perfect gift for friends and family who love to travel, adventure outdoors or host for the holidays, and for those who want to stay prepared for unexpected winter weather – EcoFlow has it all.

From Nov. 2 to 30, customers can save up to 58% on EcoFlow's lineup of products, including $1,200 off DELTA Pro , a best-in-class portable power station perfect for home backup. The savings increase to $2,499 when a DELTA Pro is paired with the Smart Extra Battery for those looking for additional power.

DELTA Pro is a pioneer when it comes to high-capacity power stations and the whole home backup. With its versatility, rapid charging capabilities and expandable capacity from 3.6kWh to 25kWh, it provides reliable power to more than 150,000 households in over 120 countries, ensuring uninterrupted home power for extended periods.

EcoFlow recently upgraded its app, introducing enhanced smart management features that transform it into an intelligent energy assistant. Customers can have peace of mind with the easily integrated whole-home backup kit that includes a Transfer Switch, DELTA Pro and Dual Fuel Generator bundle to achieve infinite power beyond limits – all available for just $3699 with a 34% discount.

Other best sellers offering Black Friday deals in the DELTA and RIVER series include:

DELTA 2 , a 1kWh portable power station, will be available for $679 . DELTA 2 is a top seller on Amazon, Home Depot and other retailers due to its exceptional performance and reliability, with over 200,000 customer recommendations. , a 1kWh portable power station, will be available for. DELTA 2 is a top seller on Amazon, Home Depot and other retailers due to its exceptional performance and reliability, with over 200,000 customer recommendations.

DELTA 2 Max , a 2kWh portable power station, will be available for $1,498 . With a plug-and-play design, it boasts a 2400W AC output for home backup and can run up to 99% of appliances. Bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel for $1,699 or a 400W solar panel for $1,999 to create an energy-efficient solar generator and a quiet alternative to gas generators. , a 2kWh portable power station, will be available for. With a plug-and-play design, it boasts a 2400W AC output for home backup and can run up to 99% of appliances. Bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel foror a 400W solar panel forto create an energy-efficient solar generator and a quiet alternative to gas generators.

RIVER 2 Pro portable power station will be available for only $439 . RIVER 2 Pro can fully charge in only 70 minutes. It has a switchover speed of less than 30ms, which makes it perfect to use as an uninterrupted power supply during power outages to keep your essentials running. For $799 , bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel to harness solar energy and generate up to 1.8kWh daily. This output provides ample power to run your essential home appliances for nearly half a day. portable power station will be available for only. RIVER 2 Pro can fully charge in only 70 minutes. It has a switchover speed of less than 30ms, which makes it perfect to use as an uninterrupted power supply during power outages to keep your essentials running. For, bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel to harness solar energy and generate up to 1.8kWh daily. This output provides ample power to run your essential home appliances for nearly half a day.

All products are now in stock for early holiday shoppers. EcoFlow will have exclusive deals up to 58% off on Amazon, on RIVER 2 portable power station, DELTA 2 Max and 400W portable solar panel and DELTA portable power station.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

